Here's a Give-Back Way to Enjoy National Dessert Day

Eva Longoria, John Stamos, and other actors have partnered with LA dessert pros to create special desserts

Every day, it may often and be accurately stated, is a day when we can celebrate the sweets we're sweet upon.

But not every day is National Dessert Day. That only comes but once a year, in the middle of October, on the 14th frosting-covered, crumb-delightful day of the month.

Bakeries, ice cream parlors, cupcakeries, and pie places will honor the occasion in their own ways, with special, one-day-only treats and, if you're lucky, a deal or two.

But if you want to enjoy your sweet while doing something sweet, you'll want to order your Oct. 14 goodie through a pop-up, super-celebrity-fied bake sale.

America's Sweetest isn't only about moving cookies, though. It's a charitable bake sale, a flavorful fundraiser that will benefit the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

A number of actors, including Eva Longoria, Courteney Cox, and John Stamos, helped create confections by working with local pastry pros and queens/kings of the cupcake.

How to snag these celebrity-helmed give-back goodies? By ordering a box, then picking up your luscious snacks at the Beverly Center.

What will you head home with? Oh yum: "Each collaborative creation will be featured in the America’s Sweetest box, a collection of delicious desserts from LA’s familiar faces and favorite places."

But if you're not in the mid-city neck o' the woods on Oct. 14, no worries: You can also order through DoorDash.

Valerie's Confections, Porto's Bakery & Cafe, and a few other SoCal treateries are behind the temptation-filled box.

read on about this kind-hearted way to connect confection-loving people with a way to do good on National Dessert Day.