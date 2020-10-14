Here's a Give-Back Way to Enjoy National Dessert Day

What to Know
Every day, it may often and be accurately stated, is a day when we can celebrate the sweets we're sweet upon.
But not every day is National Dessert Day. That only comes but once a year, in the middle of October, on the 14th frosting-covered, crumb-delightful day of the month.
Bakeries, ice cream parlors, cupcakeries, and pie places will honor the occasion in their own ways, with special, one-day-only treats and, if you're lucky, a deal or two.
But if you want to enjoy your sweet while doing something sweet, you'll want to order your Oct. 14 goodie through a pop-up, super-celebrity-fied bake sale.
America's Sweetest isn't only about moving cookies, though. It's a charitable bake sale, a flavorful fundraiser that will benefit the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.
A number of actors, including Eva Longoria, Courteney Cox, and John Stamos, helped create confections by working with local pastry pros and queens/kings of the cupcake.
How to snag these celebrity-helmed give-back goodies? By ordering a box, then picking up your luscious snacks at the Beverly Center.
What will you head home with? Oh yum: "Each collaborative creation will be featured in the America’s Sweetest box, a collection of delicious desserts from LA’s familiar faces and favorite places."
But if you're not in the mid-city neck o' the woods on Oct. 14, no worries: You can also order through DoorDash.
Valerie's Confections, Porto's Bakery & Cafe, and a few other SoCal treateries are behind the temptation-filled box.
Want to know more?
Brew up a cup of cupcake-complementing tea, or pour a glass of cookie-perfect cold milk, and read on about this kind-hearted way to connect confection-loving people with a way to do good on National Dessert Day.