Here's the Scoop on Sweet Deals for National Ice Cream Month

It's been a warm July, and the best way to cool off? Ice cream, of course.

Back in 1984, President Ronald Reagan passed a law which designated July as National Ice Cream Month and officially named the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day.

Here's some sweet promotions you can get your hands on during this month.

Dairy Queen

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

DQ is honoring National Ice Cream Day on July 17 with a discount. Enjoy $1 off any dipped cone at participating locations when you download their app.

Dippin' Dots

Dippin' Dots is celebrating the holiday with free mini-cups for customers at participating locations on July 17. Check out the locations here.

Whole Foods Market

When you find yourself grocery shopping at your nearest Whole Foods Market now through July 19, you can get 25% off of ice cream and frozen treats. If you happen to be an Amazon Prime member, you'll receive an extra 10% off.

Cold Stone Creamery

Join Cold Stone Creamery's My Cold Stone Club Rewards and receive a buy-one, get-one-free coupon. Cash that coupon in during July to indulge in a free treat in celebration of the holiday.

Carvel

Enjoy a buy one, get one free offer on a small cup or cone of any Carvel soft serve flavor on July 17. You can use this offer to taste their new flavor, Brookie, which combines fan-favorites of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough-flavored ice cream.

Baskin-Robbins

From July 17 through July 23, head to Baskin-Robbins for $5 off your order of $15 or more. If you're ordering online, use the promo code "BECOOLER" to get the discount.

Insomnia Cookies

Enjoy a free scoop of ice cream with any purchase at Insomnia Cookies. Mention the deal in-store, or add it to your online cart for delivery with this link.

Happy eating!