Here's Where to Find the Dana Point Harbor ‘Love Wall'

Expressing our ardor, amour, or ever-lasting friendship can be done in a variety of vivacious ways, from baking cookies for a pal with a major sweet tooth to showering a paramour with oodles of affection and kind words.

But what should you do if you want to add a festive note to your feed? How can you deliver the delights of Valentine's Day to your IG, your next text thread, or wherever else you like to post pictures?

There's a large-scale, heart-festooned artwork, out in the open air, that has Valentine's Day written all over it. Or, rather, the words "Harbor Love" are written upon it, revealing where the picturesque mural is located: Dana Point Harbor.

It's the ocean-close location's "Love Wall," and it was created, just in time for February's lovey-dovey-iest holiday, by Orange County artist Mikala Taylor.

It's free to visit for a quick photo or two.

Where to find it? In the Harbor Clock Courtyard.

And if you do share your snapshot in front of the Love Wall, be sure to tag it with #DPHLoveWall.

You'll be entered in a giveaway, and it is a flavorful one: You may snag a gift card to one of restaurants found around Dana Point Harbor.

Remember your face covering for your harbor-sweet stroll, and keep in mind that eateries in the area have resumed outdoor dining.

Also? Travel to Catalina Island has started again.

For everything going on around Dana Point Harbor, from the Love Wall to reopenings, click.