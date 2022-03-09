Heritage Square to Host a Vintage Fashion Show

What to Know Saturday, April 9 starting at 11 a.m.

The theme is "Diversi-TEA"

$55 adults, $15 for children 7-12 years old; $45 for adult museum members, $10 for children 7-12 years old

Fashion shows are synonymous with glittery catwalks, oversized lights, a thumping soundtrack, and the click-click-click of camera flashes, those powerful bursts of light that briefly illuminate a low-lit event space.

But creatively unveiling a host of amazing outfits can happen in the sunshine, too, and a traditional catwalk? That's not required when you've got a highly visual backdrop, a splendid setting filled with fanciful Victorian homes.

That backdrop exists, every day of the year (and not just for special happenings), just off the 110 Freeway at Heritage Square Museum.

Those huge and picturesque mansions that fill the spacious and pastoral spread? They were saved from the wrecking ball long ago, at places like Bunker Hill in DTLA, and now stand as a vibrant love letter to the architectural whimsies of an earlier era.

But those whimsies also extended to the fashions of the 19th century, of course. And Heritage Square will again shine a spotlight on the hats, dresses, bustles, and tailored suits of that time period when the destination's Annual Tea and Fashion Show sashays back into the landmark-filled park.

The theme is "Diversi-TEA," with cultural fashions and trends serving as the main topic.

"Narrators will weave fascinating historic stories as models don authentic period clothing and vintage outfits as they stroll and pose on the museum’s picturesque outdoor walkway," shares Heritage Square.

And a delightful twist? Guests are also invited to dress up, and twirl a parasol or wave a pretty handfan, if they'd like to show off their own ye olde togs.

Goodies like sandwiches (both hearty and dessert-like), and a bevy of delicate teas, will be for sale at the April 9 event, should you want to nibble and quaff while you stroll.

But don't twirl that lacy parasol too long: Tickets have sold out for bygone fashion shows, faster than it takes to strut down a catwalk. They're available now, starting at $55 for a non-member adult