Heritage Square's Outdoor Movie Night Returns

What to Know "Double Indemnity" at Heritage Square Museum

Saturday, July 23; 7 p.m. doors, while the film starts at dusk

$10 general public; free to members

Double-crossing, plotting, or scheming?

All of those pursuits take a lot of energy and engagement, or so the movies have told us.

Good thing you won't need to do any of those things to attend one of the most famous movies to ever employ all three pernicious pastimes, and plenty of memorable Los Angeles locations, too.

It's "Double Indemnity," Billy Wilder's crackly tour de force, a tantalizing team-up that makes other dubious duos look angelic by comparison.

The 1944 noir has become well-loved for many reasons, but certainly its shimmery vintage sheen is something fans adore.

So watching it unspool at a spot that also possesses a surplus of vintage charm feels like a match made in Hollywood heaven, though the outdoor destination showing the film is located closer to downtown than Tinseltown.

That destination? It's Heritage Square Museum, a pretty park lined with imposing Victorian structures, some that first rose in DTLA well over a century ago.

It makes cinematic sense to enjoy "Double Indemnity" outdoors at Heritage Square: Several shots in the movie were filmed downtown, and the buildings surrounding you as you watch the movie also have downtown-based backstories, too.

Heritage Square has shown movies in the past, but films don't pop up on the attraction's schedule too often. So when one does? Booking a ticket, as quickly as you can, is recommended.

The terrific, tension-filled double-crosser will glimmer on Saturday evening, July 23, and admission? It's $10. (Members of Heritage Square will enjoy complimentary entry.)

Picnics are permitted, blankets are a-ok, and finding nibbles or popcorn for purchase? That can happen, too.

Money, and the desire for it, is a prominent theme in "Double Indemnity," but all funds raised by this moxie-packed movie night will help Heritage Square Museum.

Heritage Square, now that we think about it, is a place packed with moxie, the sort of spirited spunk that has grown stronger over the decades.

Seeing a film rife with moxie at the postcard-perfect place feels like a meeting that's been waiting to happen, much like the infamous on-screen meeting that takes place between Walter Neff and Phyllis Dietrichson (though perhaps with a little less drama and a lot more popcorn involved).