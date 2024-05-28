The High Wire Bicycle, a way-cool California Science Center attraction, is back on the roll

What to Know The High Wire Bicycle at the California Science Center

The attraction, which employs "the force of gravity" on a counterweight attached to the bike, is located high above the Exposition Park institution's grand atrium

Entry to the California Science Center is free; High Wire Bicycle tickets — $4 public, $3 members — are available at the Box Office or where you board the bike

So many people have been gazing upward when visiting Exposition Park in recent months, thanks to the rise of the construction surrounding the Space Shuttle Endeavour.

Endeavour's new structure, the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, is not yet open — it will be "several years" before fans of the iconic cosmic traveler can view it again, this time in its "launch-ready" position — but there are other intriguing things in the area that may prompt you to gaze up.

One of those attractions, the High Wire Bicycle, is found just inside the California Science Center. It's a bike that appears to be on some sort of tightrope, at first glance, but this is no offbeat illusion: Physics plays a fascinating part in how the bicycle works.

But the High Wire Bicycle closed at the start of the pandemic in 2020, meaning visitors to the engaging science institution could only admire it from afar.

That changed earlier in May when the far-above-the-atrium whimsy reopened to those visitors who are eager to "bike through the sky."

How this wonder works? "The force of gravity on the attached counterweight offsets your weight so you don't fall, demonstrating the law of center of gravity," shared the center.

It sits, er, rolls some 43 feet above the ground and the ride is 36 feet long.

The California Science Center says that "(a)s the bicycle tips, the straight bar from which the counterweight is suspended swings upwards. Gravity pulls the counterweight back towards the ground causing the bar to correct the bike and put it in a vertical, stable position on top of the cable."

"The High Wire Bicycle is fitted with many safety features, including a seat harness and safety net. Visitors riding the bicycle must be a minimum of 42 inches tall and weigh no more than 200 pounds." There's more information about the features and pre-ride information on this page.

Closed-toe shoes are also a must; be sure to contact the museum for more recommendations and rules regarding the attraction before you visit.

A High Wire Bicycle ticket is $4, while entry to the California Science Center is free.

Special exhibitions and entry to the IMAX theater are ticketed, do keep in mind.

This isn't the only Southern California spot to have recently announced a post-pandemic reopening; Judson Studios, in Highland Park, is relaunching tours after a four-year hiatus.

The destination, which is not connected to the California Science Center, is known for making exquisite stained glass.