‘Hikari,' an illuminated agricultural experience, will shimmer in Irvine

What to Know Hikari — A Festival of Lights

Tanaka Farms in Irvine

Nov. 29-Dec. 29, Wednesday-Sunday

$25-$30 adult; other ticketing tiers are available; $10 parking Friday-Sunday

Connecting with some of Southern California's most magical holiday experiences? Just step outside and breathe in the starshine: Many of our most magical November-December events are among the airiest.

True, there are terrific twinkly to-dos indoors, but if you're seeking an ethereal and expansive expression of the season, and you'd like some starlight included, you'll want to saddle up your favorite reindeer and fly for Tanaka Farms in Irvine.

Farms are among the most sweet-spirited spots around our region as the year winds down, with lovely lights, warm drinks, and special activities festooning the calendar.

And "Hikari — A Festival of Lights" is an outing full of wagon rides, activities, games, homespun happenings, and fresh-air'd joy.

The illuminated event returns to Tanaka Farms Nov. 29 for a merry month-long run. Well, most of a month: The experience shimmers Wednesday-Sunday.

A wagon ride to "The Land of a Thousand Lanterns" is one highlight, as are photos with Santa Claus and warm sips (think hot cocoa).

Once you've reached this luminous land, you're invited to stroll by displays and snap pictures. Or, of course, simply soak in the shimmerful splendor.

"Hikari" means "shine" in Japanese, and this Tanaka Farms treat has been brightly shining, to the delight of many visitors, over several holiday seasons.

The next one is just ahead: Get ticket information, hours, and all of the details now.