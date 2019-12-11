Ho, Ho, Doughnuts for the Holidays

What to Know Christmas and Hanukkah doughnuts now for sale around SoCal

Blinkie's, Sidecar, and Trejo's are just three of the sweet shops making merry pastries

Shops may be closed on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas, so check hours

Few of us are fortunate enough to have the kind of time required to bake an 11-layer, spirit-soaked yuletide pudding, the kind of soggy cake that includes more ingredients than the average pantry can hold.

And yet? We're craving sweets as Christmas draws closer, the kind of pastries that we can eat in our jammies as we become tangled in tape and wrapping paper and sticky bows.

If cake-baking isn't in your future, and yet you'd still like something festive to sit on the credenza, easy sweets for your family to reach for and munch upon, or your guests, or, let's be totally honest, you, there are Christmas and Hanukkah doughnuts currently for sale, in our city, right now.

Where to go, though?

Trejo's Coffee & Donuts in Hollywood has a number of holiday-ready roundies through New Year's Day, including a horchata doughnut that pays homage to Frosty the Snowman and the Holly Jolly, which is lush with buttercream that is gloriously green.

Looking for a whole host of Hanukkah-inspired doughnuts? You'll want to head for Blinkie's Donuts in Woodland Hills, which has several styles that pay flavorful homage to the Festival of Light.

At Sawtelle's always sweet Primo's Donuts? A host of doughy confections dressed in their best holiday hues are now available, with a blue-and-white, flake-fun design that is ideal for a Hanukkah brunch.

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is offering a Chocolate Candy Cane doughnut, as well as Egg Nog. Find your local shop in DTLA or Santa Monica.

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee, which has a few locations around Southern California, including in Costa Mesa and Santa Monica, is baking up a Hanukkah doughnut that's got huckleberry and cardamom jelly, oh yum.

And at The Donut Man, in Glendora? The Cream Puffs are not dressed in red, nor green, nor blue, but these wintertime favorites just made their return to the popular shop. And, as with other Donut Man staples, they won't be around forever, so purchasing a dozen for your wrap party, pronto, is the order of the doughnutty day.