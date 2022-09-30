‘Hocus Pocus 2' to Screen at a Disney+ ‘Hallowstream' Night

What to Know Disney+ Hallowstream at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Oct. 7 ("Hocus Pocus" 1 and 2) and 8 ("Nightmare Before Christmas," "WandaVision," Werewolf by Night)

Free; advance reservations required

Cauldrons? They're bubbling. Bats? They're flapping. And fans of "Hocus Pocus," the most sisterly and ensorcelled adventure ever to arise from the enchanted realm of Walt Disney Pictures?

They're excited, to say the very least. For after three decades, they're making broom, er, room in their hearts for a new story about the Sanderson sisters, one that features the funny and fabulous trio at the center of the 1993 classic.

"Hocus Pocus 2" debuted on Disney+ on Sept. 30, after several months of anticipatory build-up, but if you're looking to watch it among your fellow witches in a big-screen fashion, you'll want to turn your attention to Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

For a magical "Hallowstream" event, hauntingly helmed by the streaming service, will materialize at the storied landmark on Oct. 7 and 8, 2022.

And up on Friday night? Both "Hocus Pocus" films, back-to-back, will fly high on the outdoor screen.

Attending is free, but you'll need to reserve your ticket in advance.

Jack Skellington and his Halloween Town besties will rule the next night, on Oct. 8, thanks to a complimentary showing of "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas." A double feature from Marvel Studios will follow, with a "Halloween Spooktacular" (the sixth episode of "WandaVision") and a special presentation of "Werewolf by Night" adding frightful flavor to the evening under the stars.

Pre-show nibbles "curated" by Smorgasburg LA will be available for purchase at both evening events. Look also for "photo moments" if you'd like to take a snapshot or two, pictures themed to the eerie and enchanting outings.

Showing with a blanket? That is allowed at the events; read more about what to know before turning your broom in the direction of Tinseltown.