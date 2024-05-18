‘Hollywoodland: Jewish Founders and the Making of the Movie Capital' opens at the Academy Museum

What to Know "Hollywoodland: Jewish Founders and the Making of the Movie Capital"

The first permanent exhibition of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens on Sunday, May 19

Author Neal Gabler will sign his book "An Empire of Their Own: How the Jews Invented Hollywood" from 4 to 5 p.m. on May 19; he'll join associate curator Dara Jaffe in conversation at 6 o'clock

There's always a newness to the movie industry, which makes sense, given that cinephiles are forever looking to next week's biggest releases, the summer's most-anticipated blockbusters, and the major awards shows, those starry ceremonies that guide us toward the powerful on-screen stories that brim with emotion, heart, and deep meaning.

But the meaning of the movieverse isn't just about cinema that we're savoring right now; this compelling story stretches back more than a century here in Southern California, with the first art-making enterprises finding their early, forward-looking footing just a few years into the 20th century.

Many of our region's inaugural studios were founded by Jewish immigrants, the visionaries who arrived in Los Angeles during those first thrilling decades and built the vibrant creative industry we know today.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is celebrating the heart and meaning of their stories, and the tales of Tinseltown's early rise, through the film-focused institution's first permanent exhibition: "Hollywoodland: Jewish Founders and the Making of a Movie Capital."

When the museum first debuted in the fall of 2021, a passionate public response inquired whether the Jewish founders' stories would be shared; the Academy Museum soon announced that a large-scale permanent exhibition was in the works.

The in-depth exhibition is located in the museum's LAIKA gallery and includes three sections, which visitors are welcome to view in any order they choose: "Studio Origins," "Los Angeles: From Film Frontier to Industry Town, 1902-1929," and "From Shetl to the Studio: The Jewish Story of Hollywood," a short documentary narrated by TCM host and writer Ben Mankiewicz.

Author Neal Gabler will help launch the much-anticipated exhibition, which opens on May 19 at the Miracle Mile-based museum. Mr. Gabler will be signing his book "An Empire of Their Own: How the Jews Invented Hollywood" at 4:30 p.m.; a conversation with associate curator Dara Jaffe will follow at 6 o’clock.

"The American film industry began developing amid an influx of immigration to the United States by Jewish émigrés escaping European pogroms and poverty," said Dara Jaffe, the exhibition's curator.

"Most of Hollywood's founders were among this wave of Jewish immigrants and recognized that the infant movie business presented an opportunity to raise their marginalized status in an industry that didn't enforce the same antisemitic barriers as many other professions."

"'Hollywoodland' also posits the question: how and why did Los Angeles bloom into a world-renowned cinema capital? The goal of our exhibition is to show the inextricable dovetailing of these histories."

Entry to the exhibition is included with your Academy Museum admission; look for more "Hollywoodland" events, including screenings and talks, to be shared on the museum's site in the coming weeks.