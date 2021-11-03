Holiday Drinks Make Their Delish Debuts at Peet's Coffee

What to Know Peet's Coffee unveiled its holiday menu on Nov. 3, 2021

Peppermint Mocha is returning, along with the Holiday Spice Latte (either can be served iced or hot)

Look for a new Mint Matcha Latte, created just for Peetnik Rewards members (you can find it through the app)

Pondering how the piquant, zingy, mint-strong, and wintry-deep flavors of the holidays weave together is something we don't necessarily do, in a thorough way, in the spring or summer, but when November arrives?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Oh sweet and steamy joy: Do we ever have minty matters on our minds, and clove-based concepts, and all of the joys that ginger can bring.

For as soon as we're done devouring the diminutive chocolate bars of Halloween, we're craving coffees that boast some kick, the cinnamon-forward, nutmeggy-lush libations that fill out the menus at our local drinkeries when November arrives.

November 2021 is now just a few days old, and Peet's Coffee, that California-born purveyor of quality caffeinated and herbal beverages, has its seasonal sips ready to go.

As is tradition, there are a few returning favorites on the holiday menu, and some newcomers ready to get Peet's people talking (or, more accurately, quaffing the quality coffees).

Those coffees include the star blend of the next couple of months, the Dark Roast Holiday Blend. This offering includes "... notes of Guatemalan chocolate, smooth Kenyan blackcurrant, and Ethiopian candied peel with a syrupy Sumatra finish," and it's available in decaf, too.

Purchase it by the pound and Peet's will donate to La Cocina, a non-profit based in the Bay Area ($1 for every pound purchased).

The Mint Matcha Latte has been created just for Peetnik Rewards members, who can find it through the app.

And the debuting drink that can be ordered at any Peet's location?

This has creamy connotations aplenty: It's the Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte, "... anew, plant-based twist: comforting holiday spices combined with smooth Baridi Blend cold brew and luscious oat milk, capped with a pillow of oat foam."

On the returning roster, look for the ever-popular Peppermint Mocha, available as an iced drink or hot, as well as the Holiday Spice Latte.

There's a foodie find, too, on the new menu: The Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, a satisfying on-the-go goodie made for cooler fall days.