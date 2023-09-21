Holiday ice rinks are on the wind: Pershing Square tickets are now on sale

What to Know Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square

Nov. 16, 2023 through Jan. 7, 2024

$20 general admission (includes skate rental); tickets went on sale Sept. 18

Winter-like winds are pretty difficult to find in September around Southern California, a time of year when summer-bright afternoons still hold caliente court.

But a few jingle bells may be heard ringing in the distance if you know where to turn your ear. And turning your ear in the direction of DTLA on Sept. 18 may have you reaching for your lucky mittens, your favorite knit cap, and your bestie's digits: Tickets for the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square, one of our city's best-known outdoor skating experiences, are now on sale.

True, the on-sale date of Sept. 20 is still technically in summer, but the opening of the popular ice rink is less than two months out.

That opening date? It's Nov. 16, and, as is chilly custom, the fun'll keep frosty right through the holidays and into early January.

This ice rink has plenty of special events, too, with star skaters, important guests (yes, we're talking about Snoopy), and quirky happenings (think broomball) upping its allure.

The main and merry draw, of course, is that it is a picturesque place to savor some cool-weather whimsy, with skyscrapers nearby, a keep-twirling tune line-up, and adorable opportunities to wear your wintry togs, at least the lighter ones that work on a semi-brisk Los Angeles day.

And if you're there on a Wednesday night? DJs from around the area will be at the turntables, adding more flavor to the limited-time treat.

General admission is $20 and that includes skate rental, sweet. A locker is available for another five bucks and if you want a skate helper? Rent one for $6.

The beneficiary of the rink is the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks. Oh yes: The department is holding a Winter Festival on Dec. 16, and the Pershing Square scene will serve as one of the event's effervescent elements.

There are opportunities at select times during the week to book the rink for a private party; check the site for details.