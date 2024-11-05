‘Tis the season to savor free Jackalope Artisan Fairs in Pasadena and Burbank

What to Know Jackalope, An Indie Artisan Fair

Nov. 9 and 10 in Pasadena's Central Park

Dec. 7 and 8 in Downtown Burbank

Shop goods created by 150+ artisans from around the region

Free admission

Christmas officially begins when the clock begins to chime midnight Dec. 25, and Thanksgiving always arrives on the fourth Thursday of November.

But when does holiday shopping officially kick off, the active browsing that is all about us really and truly selecting the very best gifts for the very best people we know and love?

That's a trickier date to name.

But if you're a Southern Californian who favors festive and creative goods, from wearables to housewares, we'll wager that holiday shopping begins in earnest when the large-scale independent craft fairs begin to arrive.

And arrive, they're definitely beginning to, as is their wonderful way in November.

Look to the second weekend of the month — that's Nov. 9 and 10 — for Jackalope, an independent craft wonderland, to return to Pasadena's Central Park.

Over 150 artisans will attend the event, giving those who swing by a chance to browse colorful bags, pretty plant pots, body care, art, clever children's toys, and catchy laptop and water bottle stickers, the kind you might stick in a stocking.

Call it a quirky and quality-driven cornucopia of handmade goodness, with items that feel (and are) unique, comment-worthy, and oh-so-giftable.

Entry is free and food trucks will set up tasty, lunch-ready spot near the park. And Old Pasadena? You're right there, so head into the charming district to dine, if you wish.

Metro, too, is nearby, with Del Mar Station serving the A Line just steps from the park.

If you can't make it to the Crown City Nov. 9 and 10, look a month or so down the road, to Burbank, where the Downtown Burbank Winter Arts Festival will welcome Jackalopers who are eager to wrap up the shopping phase of the holiday season.

Not just "wrap up," but conclude it in a creative and stylish way. Find your next best gifts at these two fairs and, just maybe, a sticker or scarf for yourself.