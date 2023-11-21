Holidays are atwinkle at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

What to Know The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, a luxury hotel, offers several seasonal diversions, from tea times made for families to holiday spa treatments

The Nov. 26 tree-lighting is sold out, but the outdoor tree will glow nightly; look for other decorations around the hotel

Several special meals, including two New Year's Eve choices, are also part of the convivial offerings

A bit of fancy-a-tude at the holidays — think a little extra tulle in your gown, some sparkle for your crown, or a dressy go-out meal that will be talked about for years — can strike a spectacular note, giving us something special to anticipate and then, later on, remember.

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena has been a holiday hub for decades, the sort of showy spot made for gussied-up gatherings, decadent dining experiences, and ornament-bright trees.

That reputation for remarkable memory-making will continue into the 2023 season, thanks to plenty of posh pursuits, kid-cute events, and dining events on Christmas and New Year's Eve. A stay-over package boasting a few sweet seasonal touches is also available beginning on Nov. 24.

One of the sweetest centerpieces of the hotel's fa-la-line-up is the Teddy Bear Tea, which begins on Dec. 3. Look for the tea to pop up on select December days, then every day from Dec. 15 through 24 (spots do fill up, keep in mind).

Santa will be there — photographs with the famous elf are part of the fun — and kids will receive a Paddington x The Langham Bear. A puppet show will also enhance the merry mirth.

The tea service is at the center of it all, with confections, savories, and that classic three-tier stand serving as a focal point. This might be your tot's first tea, a chance for them to observe the time-honored traditions of the afternoon ceremony.

Families wear their most festive fashions to the Teddy Bear Tea, so feel free to try out the velvet head bows or plaid suits you and the little ones plan to wear to Christmas dinner later in the month.

A stop to admire the pink-and-pearly tree that's located near the lobby, or the grand outdoor tree just outside the hotel on its south lawn, are also recommended.

But there are also grown-ups-only choices on the celebratory roster as 2023 winds down, including holiday spa treatments at Chuan Spa — the Merry and Bright Winter Facial is one tempting selection — and the holiday dinners, which should be reserved well in advance.

Here's one reservation you won't have to make: The Tap Room will open at 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve and it is "first come, first served." There's a $30 cover charge and closing time? It's 90 minutes past midnight, so count on a countdown occurring in the handsome and woodsy bar.