Hollywood Bowl's big, mondo, oh-so-huge 2025 summer schedule is here

What to Know 2025 Hollywood Bowl schedule

Cynthia Erivo in "Jesus Christ Superstar," Diana Ross, Juanes, Yuja Wang, Cyndi Lauper, Earth, Wind, and Fire, Yo-Yo Ma, and "JAWS" in concert are on the schedule

The Blue Note Jazz Festival will take vibrant place June 14-15

Single-ticket sales begin May 6; new subscriptions are available now

The popular "Create Your Own" packages will be available starting March 25

Hugh Jackman will helm the Opening Night celebration June 7

Ranking the timeless and treasured signs of summertime in Los Angeles?

We'd have to put June Gloom and/or No Sky July high on the list, and savoring midnight tacos at your favorite stand or truck, and your lucky beach towel and juiciest beach read, too.

But surely in the Top 5 of this luminous list is the Hollywood Bowl's celebration-centric, super-starry summertime schedule, the jazzy, celebrity-filled, soundtrack-cool, bask-in-the-balmy-times line-up of music, movies, and more.

That much-anticipated summer schedule always arrives on a Tuesday in February, giving our late winter days something of a wondrous telescope, an enchanted eyeglass that's pointed in the direction of summer.

That telescope has arrived with the arrival of the Hollywood Bowl 2025 Season announcement, giving music and cinema fans the chance to plan ahead and, yes, buy that new subscription ASAP, if that route appeals (and it should, if you'd like an early crack at seats).

Single tickets, by the by, will be available for purchase May 6, with the chance to "Create Your Own" package launching March 25.

As for the remarkable roster? The line-up is lofty, with icons gracing the schedule like so many stars twinkly over the venerable Tinseltown bandshell.

Diana Ross, Hugh Jackman, Earth, Wind, and Fire, Cynthia Erivo, Juanes, Yuja Wang, Yo-Yo Ma, and Cyndi Lauper will all enjoy their evenings on the storied stage, with powerful tributes and salutes to "The Greatest Showman," "Jesus Christ Superstar," and other amazing musicals, and movie scores, popping up along the way.

"JAWS" will have its night in the spotlight — start humming the duh duh, duh duh theme now, if you like — while A Tribute to Minnie Riperton, Alabama Shakes, Herbie Hancock, Josh Groban, Chicago, and Dave Koz will add ebullience, good vibes, and marvelous melody to the schedule.

The Weekend Spectaculars are plentiful and plucky — an homage to Bugs Bunny on his 85th anniversary is one sassy treat — while the KCRW Festival will sonically summon incredible vibes and beats from points around the planet, and here at home, too.

Gustavo Dudamel will take the baton over several classical-themed evenings, with Tchaikovsky and Mahler on the thrilling, feel-it-in-the-sternum line-up.

Classical is of course a summer mainstay at the Bowl, but so are rock rhythms, jazz flows, pop ditties, and Broadway love songs.

Finding what you need, and so many Bowl buffs really adore and need it all, is as easy as perusing the lengthy and robust schedule.

And needing some uplifting art, beautiful music, and come-together community, is something many locals can understand right now.

"The start of 2025 has been a profound reminder of the strength and resilience of Los Angeles," states Kim Noltemy, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association.

"Many of our orchestra members, guest artists, and community members have been deeply impacted by this moment, and we are grateful to the dedicated firefighters, service workers, and broader community whose efforts help keep LA strong."

"Their dedication and perseverance inspire us as we look ahead to the 2025 Bowl season that unites the world's greatest talent with moments of joy, discovery, and celebration all summer long."

Again, the subscription, package, and single-ticket roll-out will happen over a few months; be sure to keep the specific dates in mind if you'd like to approach your Hollywood Bowl engagement in a particular way, either by enjoying the experience over several 2025 evenings or on one special, can't-miss-it night.

All of the dates, details, artists, and experiences can be viewed on the Hollywood Bowl site.