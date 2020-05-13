Hollywood Bowl Cancels Its Entire 2020 Season: Report

The Hollywood Bowl is canceling its entire season for the first time in the storied venue’s nearly 100-year history, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The season was scheduled to start this month, including performances by Daryl Hall and John Oates. Performances by The Los Angeles Philharmonic, September dates with Dianna Ross, jazz evenings and other events associated with summer in Los Angeles are all called off due to the coronavirus pandemic and the health safety threat of gathering at large venues.

The Times, citing the LA Philharmonic Association, reported the decision was made due to health safety restrictions on large gatherings. Earlier this year, the Bowl posted a health advisory indicating performances would go ahead as planned, but advised people to stay home if they had symptoms of the illness.

The Bowl officially opened in 1922. During that time, crowds have seen world famous performers in the picturesque Hollywood canyon setting. During World War II, audience sizes were limited to 5,000 due to war-time safety concerns, but this is the first time the venue has canceled an entire season.

In 1951, the venue was temporarily closed for about two weeks after a performance of Johann Strauss’ ‘Die Fledermaus’ bombed in costly fashion, according to the Los Angeles Times. Civic leaders and residents raises money through an emergency fund, and performances returned less that two weeks later.