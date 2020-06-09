Hollywood Bowl Introduces ‘Supper to Go’

What to Know Begins June 11

Order the day before and choose a pick-up window; pick-up is curbside and contact-free

Six three-course meals, a barbecue for two, and a la carte items

The celebrated shell, the one found just off the 101, back in the hills, is still keeping the lights dimmed over the summer of 2020.

Which won't surprise fans who found out, on May 13, that the Hollywood Bowl's summer season would be canceled due to the pandemic, a first in its history.

And while that fact hasn't changed over the last four weeks, something fresh and flavorful has flowered at 2301 N. Highland Avenue: A way to pick up dinner, the kind of cuisine you may have enjoyed while waiting for a concert to begin in past years.

For the LA Phil and Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine just announced the new "Suppers to Go" program, which begins on Thursday, June 11.

"This offering allows Bowl fans to bring the Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine experience into their own homes with James Beard Award-winners Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin presenting delicious meals prepared daily in the on-site kitchen and wine pairings from the Bowl’s extensive list," is at the heart of this appetizing effort.

Of course, you'll need to throw on an album or concert film, one that features a band you had hoped to see on the big stage this summer, while you dine in your kitchen or living room.

Or better yet? Head for the yard, patio, or balcony, to truly simulate the iconic venue's open-sky feel.

But the delicious bites, and vinos, that have become synonymous with the shows will be real, and right in front of you, on your table.

Nope, you won't have to balance a box dinner on your knees, as is a charming, time-honored tradition for many Bowl fans, but you can certainly recreate that particular style of supping inside your own digs, if you like.

Of course, many Bowl regulars are seasoned picnickers, preferring to dine around the perimeter of the concert space. If that's you, best find your favorite blanket, the one that's seen a show or two in its day, pronto.

Then find a spot for it in your own home for a pop-up picnic, one with real Bowl bites.

You'll want to order your meal the day before you'd like to enjoy your Supper to Go, and choose a pick-up time (which is actually a window of time).

There are a few other must-knows, like where you'll go at the Hollywood Bowl to collect your order, so review everything before placing your order.

Including the menu, which includes six choices, as well as "a family-style barbecue meal for two." And there are a la carte options, including Alaskan halibut.

Meal names include "Mulholland Drive" and "The Angeleno," making the choices especially local in vibe.

Ready to "Bring the Bowl to Your Backyard"?

No need to glance at your ticket to find your bench, or to make sure you have your seat cushion, or to wave at your friends from several sections away: Just start here, and discover the newest dining option at one of our region's most fabled and august concert spaces.