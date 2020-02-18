Hollywood Bowl’s 2020 Season Is Pure Fireworks

What to Know Opens June 13, 2020

"5 or More" package available March 17

Single tickets go on sale on May 3

Noshing on something baguette-like, and sipping a lemonade or Chablis, all while the sun dips below the Hollywood Hills and crew members check-check-check the microphones beneath our city's most iconic shell?

It's a summer-sweet night scene that's been happening at the Hollywood Bowl for decades now, a can't-duplicate-it moment that signifies the season for thousands of Southern Californians.

And thousands of those Southern Californians, as well as a host of tune-loving visitors, will soon fill in the boxes, seats, and benches at the world-famous venue for a great slate of amazing music, movies, and performances.

The Hollywood Bowl announced its 2020 schedule on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and fans of several genres are sure to be chuffed.

Chuffed-making concert #1? That would be Opening Night, with Brandi Carlile at centerstage.

The creative presentation of a mondo Broadway musical, a longtime Hollywood Bowl tradition, always attracts big stars for the big roles. In 2020? Righteous: The musical will be "School of Rock."

And some of the lauded artists calling upon the classic concert space for an evening of song-spirited, raise-the-vibe-higher joy? Electronic musician James Blake, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, and Janelle Monáe, fresh off her ebullient Oscar performance, will all be under the shell.

A celebration of the Suffragette centennial, two nights by a capella wonders Pentatonix, movies like the "Princess Bride," and the ever-obsessed-over "Sound of Music" Sing-along are also on the packed-to-brimming schedule.

For the full rundown, as well as ticket on-sale dates, pack your picnic basket and stroll over to the Hollywood Bowl site now.