‘Hollywood Dream Machines' Exhibit Rolls to a Close

Cars? It's totally true to say that they sometimes move forward and they sometimes come to a full stop.
That can also be said of major exhibits that feature cars, including some of the most fabulous and fictional cars ever made.
Look to the Petersen Automotive Museum on the Miracle Mile, where
"Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy" first opened in May 2019.
It was due to come to a close in March 2020, but, due to the pandemic, the Petersen team decided to keep the exhibit rolling when museums again reopened.
The final stop sign for "Hollywood Dream Machines" is just ahead, however:
Aug. 29, 2021 is the last chance to see some of the silver screen's most stunning vroom-vrooms. Here are just a few fanciful autos and auto-inspired creations on view...
"Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy" is on view on the Petersen Automotive Museum through Aug. 29, 2021.
Batmobiles make a strong and stunning showing in this spacious display.
Comic-Con Museum partnered with the Petersen Automotive Museum on the multi-year presentation, while Audi, Microsoft and
ClassicCars.com added support.
In addition to the vehicles seen on screen, look for concept art and a number of props and costumes.
A mash-up of worlds: The "Back to the Future" DeLorean appears in front of a Flynn's sign, an ode to "Tron: Legacy."
Tickets to the museum? Adults are $16, seniors enter for $14, and tickets for children ages 4 to 17 are $11. "Active military with ID, personal care attendants and children under age 4 are admitted free," shared the Petersen.
Dystopias to utopias, several worlds are represented among the dozens of dazzling vehicles on display.
Hi there, Bumblebee: It isn't often you get to spy the "Transformers" icon in both VW Beetle form and as we often see him on-screen.
"Being in the heart of the entertainment industry in Hollywood and Los Angeles, we're thrilled to be able to display these cinematic icons," said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges.
"When you see these pieces of cinematic history in person it truly offers a different perspective than seeing them on the big screen. It is truly like nothing else we have done here at the Petersen."
Even Max's desert-ready "Fury Road" car makes a cameo.
Whatever cinematic cars you love, be sure to ride your own Lightcycle for 6060 Wilshire Boulevard before Aug. 29, 2021 to see these spectacular, unreal, and totally memorable movie machines.