‘Hollywood Dream Machines' Exhibit Rolls to a Close

Cars? It's totally true to say that they sometimes move forward and they sometimes come to a full stop.

That can also be said of major exhibits that feature cars, including some of the most fabulous and fictional cars ever made.

Look to the Petersen Automotive Museum on the Miracle Mile, where "Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy" first opened in May 2019.

It was due to come to a close in March 2020, but, due to the pandemic, the Petersen team decided to keep the exhibit rolling when museums again reopened.

The final stop sign for "Hollywood Dream Machines" is just ahead, however: Aug. 29, 2021 is the last chance to see some of the silver screen's most stunning vroom-vrooms. Here are just a few fanciful autos and auto-inspired creations on view...