Take a Hollywood-themed tour of LA Arboretum, that leafy Arcadia backlot

What to Know Hollywood at the Arboretum Walking Tour

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

Friday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.

Included with membership or paid garden admission, but you'll need to register in advance; registration is free

Surely you know that Doc Brown's woodsy abode in "Back to the Future" is none other than the Gamble House in Pasadena, and the eeked-out Michael Myers house still stands, on "Halloween" and every other day of the year, next to South Pasadena's Metro station.

In fact, your knowledge of Southern Cailfornia's best-known filming locations may be as wide as a movie screen and as deep as an extra-large bucket of popcorn.

But can you recite every remarkable, picturesque, and super-verdant spot at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, a lush destination that's welcomed film crews for nearly a century?

Few cinephiles know every single movie, television show, music video, and commercial that has landed at the Arcadia garden, a sprawling and sun-dappled stretch that rambles over 127 mountain-close acres.

And while LA Arboretum is oh-so-SoCal, a short ramble in any direction reveals corners that can double as other cities, states, and countries, as well as the occasional alien planet.

If you'd like to burnish your Arboretum acumen, specifically where filming is concerned, you'll want to sign up for the Hollywood at the Arboretum Walking Tour.

There are a few tours coming up, beginning Feb. 21, and your garden admission or membership is all that's required.

Well, and one more thing, in addition to your garden entry: advance registration, which is free. Be sure to sign up ahead of time to let the Arboretum staff know you'll attend.

Some of the best-known works that have called "Action!" and "Cut!" at the tree-filled spot, which is also synonymous with its celebration group — or "ostentation," if you prefer — of peacocks?

"Fantasy Island," the hit TV series that began in 1977, employed the property's handsome Queen Anne cottage in every opening sequence, while the acclaimed film "Marathon Man," and B-movie gem "Attack of the Giant Leeches" also called upon the garden with cameras and clapboards in tow.

Taking the plunge into the fabled story of Hollywood and LA Arboretum in the days leading up to the Oscars — the ceremony is scheduled for March 2 in Hollywood — may be just the timely tonic for film fans who adore both the silver screen and a sylvan scene.

Find out times, details, and how to register on the LA Arboretum site.