Major musical revivals and four LA premieres will grace the Pantages stage

Nine shows, including four LA premieres, will unfurl on the grand stage at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre

The Tony-winning "Suffs!" and "Hell's Kitchen," the acclaimed Broadway musical from Alicia Keys, are on the scintillating schedule

"Phantom of the Opera" and "Les Misérables," are among the season's "invigorated stage classics"

"Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," one of the most poignant and emotional offerings in the musical canon, is a "Phantom of the Opera" favorite, a song sung by the heroine Christine at the graveside of her dearly departed father.

Longtime fans of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-penned phenomenon also have their emotion-fueled longings, wishes that often involve experiencing "Phantom" in a grand theatrical setting with all of the pomp, and pretty production numbers, opulently intact.

Calling all devoted "Phans": Prepare to again thrill to "The Music of the Night" as the Paris-set phantasmagoria returns to Hollywood. The phantasy-fueled favorite is among three "reinvigorated stage classics" set to fabulously festoon the Hollywood Pantages Theatre stage during the 2025-2026 season.

Broadway in Hollywood, the organization behind the spectacular stagings, made the announcement March 7.

Four LA premieres are also part of the luminous line-up, with a bevy of Tony winners and nominees among the remarkable rundown of shows.

"Suffs!," "Stereophonic," "The Notebook," "Monty Python's SPAMALOT," "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music," "Hell's Kitchen" from Alicia Keys, "Beauty and the Beast," "Les Misérables," and "Phantom of the Opera" will all thrillingly command the proverbial limelight at the historical Hollywood venue.

"Los Angeles is a city of dreamers, creators, and storytellers — and nothing brings us together like the magic of live theatre," said Jeff Loeb, the president of Broadway in Hollywood.

"This season as our beloved Hollywood Pantages celebrates 95 years in Hollywood, we invite audiences to experience unforgettable stories that will move, inspire, and unite us in ways only Broadway can."

"With a lineup that blends bold new voices and timeless classics, our 2025-26 season promises to be an extraordinary celebration of community, connection, and the power of shared experiences."

"Join us — because the best nights out are the ones we spend together."

Season Ticket Packages are available now; March 25 is the date when Season Ticket Holders can enjoy priority access for "Les Misérables."

For all of the ticket details and information about the 2025-2026 shows, swan down the grand staircase, mask in hand, in the direction of the Broadway in Hollywood site now.