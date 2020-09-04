HomeState's At-Home Margarita Fest Has Sips for Pick-up

What to Know Saturday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m.

The Showdown Margarita Package is $50

Pick up your package at HomeState Highland Park on Sept. 5, before the virtual fest begins

Asking friends what constitutes a perfect margarita?

Goodness. You'll hear a lot of opinions on that flavorful front.

You're going to have your lime lovers, the people who use up a full citrus fruit, and then another half of a large lime, to give their libation tangy kick.

There are the salt-ists, that make sure the rim is well-crusted before the drink is even poured.

And the tequila aficionados? They'll talk about years, weather patterns, agave types, and other topics at fascinating length.

Of course, you could just join a lively libation lark, all while staying home, if you join Homestate's Margarita Showdown, the Annual Margs + Music Festival.

It's happening at 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 via a livestream show. That show will come with a host of sublime sounds, courtesy of apperances from Chicano Batman, Spoon, Questlove, Local Natives, Angela Muñoz, and Fred Armisen.

The host? Comedian Cristela Alonzo will oversee a day brimming with good, give-back vibes. As far as the give-back element? The 2020 beneficiaries are No Us Without You! and Watts Empowerment Center.

As far as connecting with the sips you'll be trying during the "lighthearted competition" waged by margarita-making pros?

For that, there's the Showdown Margarita Package, priced at $50.

As for the margs 'n more found within the box?

Eight glass bottles of four-ounce margaritas "curated from around the city," a pair of limes, the all-important salt, a reusable straw, and a glass of your own to remind you of the tasty event.

You'll want to pick it up at HomeState Highland Park on Sept. 6, before the 2 o'clock kick-off, due note.

Again: That's the HomeState located in Highland Park. And, for sure: Be ready to brandish that ID at pick-up, to show you're 21 or older.

They've been created by some of our city's most legendary margarita-perfecting establishments, including El Carmen and Petty Cash, as well as, of course, HomeState.

"Throughout the streamed festival, guests will be able to vote for their favorite marg and the winner will be announced at the end of the program," so stay tuned to see if the sip that sparkled for you is crowned the victor.

You can find all the participants on this page, as well as information on ordering your kit for day-of pick-up.