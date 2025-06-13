Honor Juneteenth at a Long Beach celebration, local museums, and the library

What to Know Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States; the June 19 observance includes art exhibits, concerts, readings, and community events; some events take place before and/or after June 19

The 5th Annual Long Beach Juneteenth Celebration is set for June 14 at Rainbow Lagoon Park from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The California African American Museum will host a talk highlighting the "Repossessions and Reparations" exhibit June 19 beginning at 5:30 p.m., while KCRW will visit June 20 with music, food trucks, and more

The Broad will offer free admission to "Jeffrey Gibson: The space in which to place me" June 19; reservations are required

Other Juneteenth happenings will take place over the June 14-15 and June 21-22 weekends, as well as June 19; check with your local museum, library, or city hall to find out more

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The annual observance will be honored in several ways across Southern California, with readings, concerts, art exhibits, discussions, and educational events helping to deepen knowledge and strengthen community bonds.

June 19, the official Juneteenth holiday, is a Thursday in 2025. A few happenings will take place on Thursday, June 19, with other observances and events set for the Saturday before and following Friday.

The Long Beach Juneteenth Celebration is a June 14 festival at Rainbow Lagoon Park. Live music, activities for kids, over 100 Black-owned businesses, food trucks, and more celebratory sights and contributions will fill the festival, which is marking its fifth year. Grammy-winning vocalist Lalah Hathaway is the headliner of the 2025 celebration.

Juneteenth Storytime, a virtual offering from Los Angeles Public Library, is free to enjoy from 11:30 a.m. to noon June 16. The library has a vibrant array of Juneteenth celebrations in 2025, including in-person meet-ups; just check the branch and date at this page.

The California African American Museum will spotlight "... a group exhibition reflecting on reparations for descendants of enslaved African Americans" at its evening devoted to "Repossessions and Reparations" June 19 while KCRW will visit the Exposition Park destination June 20 with music, crafts, and food trucks.

The Broad Museum will offer free admission to "Jeffrey Gibson: The space in which to place me" June 19; just be sure to make a reservation in advance.

The Original Farmers Market's popular Thursday Night Music series opened in early June. Stop by June 19 for a Juneteenth Celebration featuring ADAAWE; the music, which will include West African rhythms and gospel notes, begins at the landmark's Plaza area at 7 o'clock.

The Los Angeles County Parks will host free Juneteenth events at a number of regional locations, including El Cariso Park in Sylmar, June 14, with a few more celebrations set for June 21. Cultural workshops, zones created for kids and teens, and other celebratory offerings are on the schedule.

"Juneteenth is a powerful opportunity to honor the legacy, culture, and resilience of Black Americans," said Norma E García-González, Director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation.

"These events are about more than celebration — they're about connection, education, and amplifying the voices of our communities. We are proud to open our parks as spaces of unity and empowerment."