Turn it up: Honor your local vinyl-porium on ‘Record Store Day'

We have lots of ways of displaying the things we prize the most, including floating shelves, small easels for petite paintings, and tables beneath a bright spotlight.

But only a few items in our homes have special stands that allow you to display them in a prominent and proud way.

And top among these treasures? The record album.

We do dearly love the artists we obsess over, the songs have known practically since birth, and the new sensations we just discovered last week.

"Record Store Day," an annual day that shines the love on independent stores across the country and far beyond, brims with sensations and spirit and sublime sounds, and, of course, a whole lot of stories, too (both the stories told on the albums we love and the stories of how the shop came to be).

Stop by your local vinyl-selling, CD-championing, cassette-tape-tastic shop April 12 to show your support, maybe find a solid deal, or simply socialize with other fans of these important purveyors of music-based magic.

The site shares that independent "... record stores around the world have been the focus of a day to celebrate the role they play in their communities and the people who make them spin" since 2008.

Those people include "... the staff who run them, customers who shop them, and the artists who make the music they sell."

"In 2025, the continuing popularity resurgence of physical media, including the vinyl and CD formats, means more people than ever are coming to party at the record store."

Keen to know what's happening around Southern California?

The Record Parlour, Analog Record Shop, Canterbury Records, and a caboodle of other cool spots are joining the celebration.

A celebration, by the by, which has a lot in store in terms of limited releases and get-'em-now drops.

Check out everything "in store" in this store-centric festivity, one that honors something we often place in its own spotlight in our homes.

But you don't need a bespoke stand to display whatever album is currently on the turntable; simply loving music is the only requirement for making the most of "Record Store Day," wherever you go and whatever you do.