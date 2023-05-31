Irvine

Hoof It to Tanaka Farms for a Goat Baby Shower (and Help Give Back)

Adorable visits with the cute kids will raise money for Helping Farms Feed Families.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Tanaka Farms in Irvine
  • Saturday, June 3; $25 for a 30-minute session with the little kids
  • All money raised will be donated to the nonprofit Helping Farms Feed Families

We're in the happy thick of berry season, and few places are berrier, and merrier, than Tanaka Farms.

And while it is true that the Irvine agricultural icon is synonymous with strawberries — and succulent blackberries, too — the destination offers several memorable diversions, from U-Pick Wagon Rides to special hilltop holiday lunches (there's one coming up on Father's Day, in fact).

But there's also a baa-packed and bleat-filled corner of the spacious spread, one that involves all sorts of fuzzy critters. It's the Barnyard Educational Exhibit, a longtime favorite of visitors, and it is the spot to admire some of the farm's smallest and sweetest residents.

And some of the most diminutive denizens will be in the celebratory spotlight on June 3 when the Tanaka Farms staff hosts a Goat Baby Shower.

The June 3 event isn't simply about encountering some of the most adorable animals ever; it is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Helping Farms Feed Families.

Your $25 admission will give you 30 memorable minutes among the sprightly sweethearts. Entry will be limited to "20 guests per session," so you'll want to secure your ticket soon.

Light refreshments will also be served.

There are several other doings popping up around the expansive land of vegetables and fruit, and even some things beyond the Irvine property.

The sunflowers at Hana Field, the colorful Costa Mesa site overseen by Tanaka Farms, are looking beautiful as June 2023 begins, but be sure to make a reservation before you visit.

