Hopdoddy Unveils a Trio of One-Day-Only Eats

April 20, or 4/20, as it is more commonly known in the modern era, is an occasion when several happenings seem to pop up in both likely and unlikely spots, for a limited time, from various special releases, like the unveiling of a CBD-infused tea a couple of years back to San Francisco's 4/20 celebration in Golden Gate Park.

And sometimes?

Some of those one-day-only happenings add an over-the-top flavor to our favorite eateries, like Hopdoddy Burger Bar, a burgerporium known for its stacked-high mains and an assortment of hearty potato-based sides, the sort of condiment-delivering dishes that arrived topped with all sorts of decadent, gooey, melty ingredients.

That's just what's set to take place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 when the restaurant, which has locations in Playa Vista and El Segundo, puts a special burger, side of fries, and milkshake on the menu.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Hopdoddy Pizza Supreme Burger includes "... a Certified Piedmontese beef patty under yet another patty made of house-made, fried mozzarella and red chile flakes, all topped with sauteed peppers, onions, Pomodoro sauce, and a sausage mushroom oregano mayonnaise."

The hand-cut Garlic Bread Fries? Parmesan is a star, as is plenty of garlic (which is, you got it, fresh).

And the thick, rich, and dessert-y drink?

Celebrate the citrus-y zest of springtime with Hopdoddy's Creamsicle Shake, a creamy fantasia that includes vanilla custard and Orange Crush.

By the by, these get-them-fast bites will be available for free delivery when you buy all three through the Hopdoddy site.