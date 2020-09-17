Hot Dog, It's the Pasadena Humane Wiggle Waggle Walk

What to Know Sunday, Sept. 27

Stroll wherever you live (with your dog or on your own)

$35 individual registration; $50 individual registration with a t-shirt

Do you have more of a wiggler or a waggler?

Chances are good that you've had a bit of extra time to find out over the last few months.

For many Southern Californians have been with their dogs a whole lot more over the course of the pandemic, or, rather, our dogs have been with us, as in our laps, at our feed, hanging around as we make dinner, and nestled near us on the couch.

It matters not, however, if you've determined that your dog is more prone to wiggling, or if your woofer is a waggler by nature.

For wiggling, waggling, trotting, loping, and all manner of dog and human movement is welcome at the Wiggle Waggle Walk, the annual fundraiser for Pasadena Humane.

Here's the 2020-themed twist: You won't be coming together with other canine fans, which is what has happened in years gone by.

Rather, you'll walk around the house or neighborhood, with your pup. And if you don't have a pup, or your pup isn't up to walking? Sauntering on your own is also absolutely fine.

The date is Sunday, Sept. 27, and an individual registration is $35. Want a t-shirt? The registration fee, which includes both the walk and the tee, is $50.

A Virtual Vendor Fair, an online photo contest, and other enjoy-from-home activities will be part of the poochful party.

"Wiggle Waggle Walk has become an iconic tradition in Pasadena and the greater Los Angeles region for the past 22 years," said Dia DuVernet, president and CEO of Pasadena Humane.

"We went virtual this year to ensure that everyone could still enjoy the event while staying safe and socially distant."

The proceeds from the event help to provide "... food, shelter, veterinary care and other services to more than 11,000 animals that come to Pasadena Humane every year."

