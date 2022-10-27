Hot Dog on a Stick Returns to Muscle Beach

What to Know The first Hot Dog on a Stick stand opened on Muscle Beach in Santa Monica in 1946

The building was demolished in early 2022, with the goal of creating an updated stand that recreates the retro feel of the original structure

The company, which has over 50 locations around the country, is known for its batter-dipped hot dogs, cheese on a stick, and hand-stomped lemonade

In recent years, naming a scrumptious snack followed by the words "on a stick" has become shorthand for "I'm outside, in a lively location, devouring the sort of fun foodstuff that doesn't require utensils or even a plate."

And sticking to its own celebrated on-a-stick-ness is a place that's been synonymous with the phrase for over 75 years: Hot Dog on a Stick, making it that rare restaurant that cites a particular food's conveyance device in its name.

It's a quirk that has helped to win the company the allegiance of enthusiasts of batter-dipped hot dogs over several savory decades, as well as beverage buffs who are understandably enamored with the tart lemonade. (The tasty concoction is "hand-stomped" in-house, which is surely one of the offering's understandable draws.)

Now the lemonade, the hand-dipped dogs, and the other stick-based snacks fans adore are all back on Muscle Beach, the first home of the original Hot Dog on a Stick stand.

The building was demolished in early 2022. A "full rebuild" soon followed, with the company working to "keep the nostalgic look and feel of the original location" while modernizing a number of the eatery's features.

Now the new Santa Monica stand, which boasts a familiar retro-style boxiness and red-hued pop, is ready for its re-debut, which officially begins on Thursday, Oct. 27.

In short: The beloved Hotdoggers are still hand-stomping, dog-dipping, and welcoming tourists and locals who are eager to savor a skewered, super-golden goodie while roaming nearby Santa Monica Pier.