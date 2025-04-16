Hotcakes FTW: NORMS is saluting LA Galaxy's home goals with a freebie

What to Know NORMS Restaurants

The famous Southern California diners and the LA Galaxy have teamed up on a special perk for NORMS Rewards Program members

When the LA Galaxy makes a goal at home, members can enjoy a free hotcake short stack at a local NORMS; the offer is good for three days following the game

Learn more about the offer's details here

Southern California is home to some mighty fine pancakes, from retro diner specials to stuffed crepe-like discs that are light and airy.

But if you head to NORMS, and you can do so in a few cities around SoCal, you're going to get a perfectly classic flapjack, the sort of hotcake that is so golden and round and fork-sinkable that it regularly appears pictured on menus and in advertisements.

Now there's a new way to do your NORMS hotcake short stack, but only for a limited-time, and if you love the LA Galaxy, there's a tantalizing twist: When the team makes a goal at home, NORMS Rewards Members are invited to enjoy a complimentary short stack.

There are a few must-knows and asterisks with this one — you'll have three days after the game to enjoy your short stack and this is a "one time use only" kind of deal — so read up on everything here.

"For over seven decades, NORMS has been a beloved staple of this city, offering comfort, quality, and foster connection for generations of Angelenos," said Mark Politzer, President & CEO of NORMS Restaurants.

"Likewise, the LA Galaxy has built a legacy of excellence in Major League Soccer. Together, we are combining our rich histories, passion, and shared love for Los Angeles to celebrate the spirit of our amazing city and create more unforgettable moments for our community."

There's another home game coming up, so find out how to sign up for your NORMS Rewards membership and some victorious hotcakes at your local neighborhood diner.

And stay tuned: A new NORMS menu item inspired by the team will soon make its debut.