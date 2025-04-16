LA Galaxy

Hotcakes FTW: NORMS is saluting LA Galaxy's home goals with a freebie

The complimentary short stack offer is open to NORMS Rewards Program members.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Southern California is home to some mighty fine pancakes, from retro diner specials to stuffed crepe-like discs that are light and airy.

But if you head to NORMS, and you can do so in a few cities around SoCal, you're going to get a perfectly classic flapjack, the sort of hotcake that is so golden and round and fork-sinkable that it regularly appears pictured on menus and in advertisements.

Now there's a new way to do your NORMS hotcake short stack, but only for a limited-time, and if you love the LA Galaxy, there's a tantalizing twist: When the team makes a goal at home, NORMS Rewards Members are invited to enjoy a complimentary short stack.

There are a few must-knows and asterisks with this one — you'll have three days after the game to enjoy your short stack and this is a "one time use only" kind of deal — so read up on everything here.

"For over seven decades, NORMS has been a beloved staple of this city, offering comfort, quality, and foster connection for generations of Angelenos," said Mark Politzer, President & CEO of NORMS Restaurants.

"Likewise, the LA Galaxy has built a legacy of excellence in Major League Soccer. Together, we are combining our rich histories, passion, and shared love for Los Angeles to celebrate the spirit of our amazing city and create more unforgettable moments for our community."

There's another home game coming up, so find out how to sign up for your NORMS Rewards membership and some victorious hotcakes at your local neighborhood diner.

And stay tuned: A new NORMS menu item inspired by the team will soon make its debut.

