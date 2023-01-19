Hounds Will Huddle at PetSpace Ahead of Puppy Bowl 2023

What to Know Pup Rally at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$10 advance, $15 day-of; children ages 10 and under will be admitted free

Before a dog takes a nap, she often positions her soft blankies, er, blankets just so, dragging this corner or that fuzzy edge to the perfect spot.

And prior to eating dinner? A pooch may whine in excitement, or tap his paws together, or show his anticipation in some other woof-wonderful way.

There are, in short, plenty of rituals that pups perform just ahead of doing the thing they hope to do.

So throwing a bash several days ahead of a famous celebration, all to give Southern Californian dogs a few outdoorsy activities to enjoy and their humans a chance to hobnob with other pup people?

You can bet this is happening, at the place where these sorts of sweet parties so often take place: The Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista.

And the theme of the Feb. 4 gathering? It's Puppy Bowl, which will romp on Discovery on Feb. 12. But plenty of local Lassies and Laddies may be in the mood to pre-game before the big event arrives, and this event will give them a chance to do just that.

The four-hour Pup Rally will include a speed challenge, a football-catching competition, and "a choice of stadium snacks."

Fun photo opportunities, an area for animals to perform their own touchdown dances, and complimentary bandannas, themed to the Puppy Bowl, are on the schedule.

As are gratis Pup Cups and coffee for the humans in attendance. The Vurger Guyz Food Truck will be nearby, too, if you'd like to do lunch while calling upon the Fido festival.

Tickets will move as fast as a dog racing for a treat in the end zone, so you'll want to secure yours soon.