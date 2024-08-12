How to get free ice cream at Baskin-Robbins this week

Beat the summer heat with an on-the-house treat.

On Aug. 14, Baskin-Robbins will be offering a unique assurance so that each and every person who has been dealing with the record high temperatures across the country can get a cool, creamy reprieve: Melt Insurance.

“When the temperature is soaring, sometimes you can’t lick that ice cream fast enough and...melt happens, and there is nothing worse than watching your beloved ice cream melt away on a hot summer day,” a Baskin-Robbins representative tells TODAY.com in an email.

Baskin-Robbins’ one-day promotion says that if your ice cream — from any ice cream shop — melts before you can eat it, the chain will give you a scoop for free, with no proof required.

To redeem the offer, simply order a single scoop in the BR app and use the promo code MELT at checkout — the deal isn’t valid on delivery or in-shop orders. Baskin-Robbins notes that customers can pick up their order in as little as 15 minutes, “Meltdown avoided.”

One caveat on the deal: Waffle cones, sundaes and toppings are not included, so you’ll have to shell out a few coins for those.

Customers must be logged into their BR account to redeem the single-use offer, which cannot be combined with any other offers.

