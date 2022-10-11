‘Hugman' Sculptures, Made From LEGO Bricks, Grace a DTLA Plaza

What to Know "Hugman" is on view at Halo at Wells Fargo Center

Free to see through Oct. 29, 2022

Artist Nathan Sawaya created the figures entirely from LEGO bricks

Eye-catching installations made with LEGO bricks have been popping up in our art-loving ether with more frequency in recent years, or so it seems.

There was the colossal SoFi Stadium creation that debuted earlier in 2022, the one made for LEGOLAND California. The small-but-still-sizable stadium, which is now on view at Miniland USA inside the Carlsbad attraction, boasts over 500,000 bricks and several intricately rendered details.

And the famous bakeries of Solvang?

Those, too, received a LEGO-lovely homage last spring, courtesy of several creative builders who showed a penchant for the beloved pastry palaces.

Now a few fanciful and striking works by artist Nathan Sawaya are dotting the downtown plaza of Halo; you can find the colorful characters gracing the area near the Wells Fargo Center and the Bank of American plaza, too.

Hugman

Called "Hugman," the installation features a number of brick-built figures hugging various trees and man-built objects, including bike racks and various poles holding signs.

The whimsical installation's largest figures measure 65 inches and the smallest artwork? It stands at 15 inches.

"Hugman" sprung from "the simple idea of embracing others." What began as a spunky street art experiment in New York City has flowered into a project that's gone on the road, with an October engagement in DTLA.

The outdoor exhibition is free to see through Saturday, Oct. 29.

Nathan Sawaya's celebrated LEGO sculptures were on view in 2021 at the California Science Center as part of "PERNiCiEM: The Endangered Species Collection."

The exhibition featured "... thirteen of the world's most endangered species, including the humpback whale and lowland gorilla, each presented with a cinematic image of their natural environment."