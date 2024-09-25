Travel beyond time at The Huntington's annual Halloween soirée

What to Know "Strange Science: Out of Time"

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

San Marino

Oct. 25 (members), Oct. 26 (general public); tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 26

21+; attendees are invited to attend in costume

Eleven minutes to stroll among the succulents. Fifteen minutes lingering in the gallery where "Blue Boy" is displayed. And a happy half hour sitting in the sunshine in the Chinese Garden.

We may not set a timer when we visit The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, but we do possess a general sense of how long it takes to connect with the art, plants, books, and things we truly adore.

But the idea of time may become slightly scrambled, or challenged, or at least cheerfully tweaked on the final Friday and Saturday of October 2024.

For that's when "Strange Science," the cultural landmark's annual Halloween-inspired celebration, returns for imaginative talks, unusual presentations, mysterious walks, and plenty of stylish, grown-up fun.

The 2024 theme is as bewitching as ever: It's "Out of Time," so be sure to wear all of your wristwatches to the gathering, just in case you happen to come upon an intriguing portal or two.

The 21+ happening will haunt the grounds of The Huntington Oct. 25 — that's the night made for members — and Oct. 26, which will be open to the general public.

Ambassadors from NASA-JPL will visit to discuss "NASA's Time Machines: Looking into Our Past to Tell Our Future" — neato — and the Los Angeles Ballet will present a playful performance called "Lost in Time."

Venture into the Amazonian rainforest of the future at a Friday night offering and ponder pet cemeteries on Saturday evening.

Aerial artists, falconry, DJ tunes, food trucks, and the chance to stop into a time rift for a memorable snapshot are also on the scintillating schedule.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 26. That is a time worth writing down, even if you're ready to get a little lost in the time stream; this popular event quite predictably sells out each year.

Prices will be unveiled near or on the sale date.

So, in short, tick tock: Plan on purchasing your passage to The Huntington Oct. 25 and 26 for an elegant expression of the Halloween season, one that swirls with "Strange Science," quirky delights, and the always excellent opportunity to visit the enchanting garden by the light of the moon.