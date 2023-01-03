Hurry to These Quirky Tryouts, Then Hold Very, Very Still

What to Know The 2023 Pageant of the Masters Open Casting Call

Jan. 6 and 7 from 7 to 9 p.m., Jan 8 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach

Keeping incredibly still and utterly immovable?

You might claim this to be one of your central skills, but your daily patterns over the last few weeks would surely counter your argument.

For you likely moved hither and fro, getting holiday-ish must-dos done in frantic fashion, and finding time to simply sit and stare at the Christmas tree, a favorite book, or the face of a loved one just wasn't in the December cards.

But early January has a different hand to play, at least around Laguna Beach: You will need to be as motionless as you can be, at least if you dream of joining a singular sort of summertime spectacle.

It's Pageant of the Masters we're pausing to praise here, that on-stage offering that finds real people recreating the figures that populate celebrated paintings and sculptures

The impact on breathless audiences?

It's pure magic, for the cunning combination of cosmetics, costuming, lighting, stagecraft, and the impressive ability to embody a two-dimensional character in three-dimensional space can make a viewer feel as though they're actually admiring the real masterpiece and not its real-world reproduction.

If you've dreamt of joining this joyful summer-big whimsy, which will regally rule the outdoor stage at the Festival of Arts grounds nightly from July 7 through Sept. 1, 2023, here's your chance: The open casting call is just ahead, on Jan. 6, 7, and 8.

"No theater experience is necessary" is the encouraging word from the pageant team, and the only requirement? Staying still and having a blast while doing so.

"At the Casting Call, prospective cast members will be measured and photographed," shares the organization.

"Refreshments will be served and those in attendance will be able to meet the Pageant creative and technical staff. Pageant volunteers are also needed for behind-the-scenes roles including the wardrobe, make-up, and headdress departments, as well as, cast area coordinators and refreshment servers, among other positions."

"Art Colony: In the Company of Artists" is the inspirational theme for the 2023 extravaganza, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary.