Hygge-to-Go? This Danish Café Has Cozy Cuisine

What to Know Open Face Food Shop

5577 W. Adams Boulevard

Pick-up meals from 4-7 p.m. daily; order by 2 p.m.

Hygge, the appealing concept of staying cozy and snug at home, has long been a way of life in places like Denmark and Norway.

The keep-it-comfy approach to living began to trend in the United States a few years back, as magazines, books, and shows showed we frantic go-go-go-ers how to hygge-up our worlds by adding throw blankets, pillows, games, and puzzles to our homes.

And, of course, how to practice hygge in the most real and true sense, by staying near and dear to those we love.

Now hygge has suddenly taken further hold of our instant at-home lives as knitting projects, books to read aloud, and activities we can do on the couch are trending high.

Open Face Food Shop, a "Danish-inspired" West Adams restaurant, was already ahead of the cuisine curve in terms of hygge-delicious eats.

And to help people during this challenging time, as we stay at home to curb the spread of COVID-19, the eatery has created a Hygge-to-Go meal.

It's available for pick-up each afternoon from 4 to 7 o'clock, and it can include beef-braised stew, almond cake, or other hearty and filling foodstuffs.

Each meal has been created to feed two to four people, and you'll need to order by 2 p.m. on the day you'd like to pick up your order.

Are you saying the word "hygge" more these days? Has a concept that many of us flirted with in recent years finally taken firm and sudden hold in your home?

Consider placing an order with Open Face Sandwich Shop for a Danish-style supper, one that will complement your knitting projects, your half-finished puzzle, and our hygge-at-home lives now.