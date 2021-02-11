‘I Do'-ughnut: Dunkin' Unveils Its First-Ever Wedding Shop

By Alysia Gray Painter

A wedding ring and a doughnut?

If you're going to compare the two, you'll likely first cite the indisputable facts that both items are round and each has a hole in the middle.

There are other similarities, too — they both symbolize sweetness, for example — but one true thing is this: While you can wear a ring, attempting to slide a sizable doughnut onto a finger can be a messy, crumbs-everywhere undertaking.

But there has to be a whimsical way for in-love doughnut devotees to involve their go-to goodie in their Very Special Day. And so there is, for there are now several wedding-themed items available for purchase in the online Dunkin' shop.

These nummy, knot-tying accessories and wearables comprise the Massachusetts-based company's first foray into the world of wedding merchandise, by the by.

Ready to add a "glaze" of goodness to your love story? Take a peek at some of the nuptial niceties below...

10 photos
1/10
Dunkin'
Dunkin' unveiled several new wedding-inspired wearables and products on Thursday, Feb. 11.
2/10
You can peruse the collection, which includes accessories and apparel, at ShopDunkin.com.
3/10
A pink-and-orange bowtie for the Dunkin' enthusiast? That can now happen.
4/10
A satin bride robe is $40.
5/10
There are ready-to-be-customized items in the shop, like these mugs (you'll want to sip Dunkin' coffee from them, we'll guess).
6/10
The "This Bride Runs on Dunkin" tumblr is $18.
7/10
There's a groom version, too.
8/10
A ring bearer's pillow inspired by the bright hues of Dunkin'? We now live in a world where such a whimsical thing exists.
9/10
When your deep doughnut-focused love must be shared with the world, there is this $40 sweatshirt.
10/10
For the whole "I Do" Crew? There's this tumblr, which makes pre-wedding events so much more thirst-quenchable.

This article tagged under:

weddingsdoughnuts

More Photo Galleries

Knott’s ‘Taste of Boysenberry’ Will Offer Spring’s Sweet Eats
Knott’s ‘Taste of Boysenberry’ Will Offer Spring’s Sweet Eats
#BlackGirlMagic: Celebrating the Inspiration of Black Women
#BlackGirlMagic: Celebrating the Inspiration of Black Women
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras
See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us