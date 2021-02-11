‘I Do'-ughnut: Dunkin' Unveils Its First-Ever Wedding Shop

A wedding ring and a doughnut?

If you're going to compare the two, you'll likely first cite the indisputable facts that both items are round and each has a hole in the middle.

There are other similarities, too — they both symbolize sweetness, for example — but one true thing is this: While you can wear a ring, attempting to slide a sizable doughnut onto a finger can be a messy, crumbs-everywhere undertaking.

But there has to be a whimsical way for in-love doughnut devotees to involve their go-to goodie in their Very Special Day. And so there is, for there are now several wedding-themed items available for purchase in the online Dunkin' shop.

These nummy, knot-tying accessories and wearables comprise the Massachusetts-based company's first foray into the world of wedding merchandise, by the by.

Ready to add a "glaze" of goodness to your love story? Take a peek at some of the nuptial niceties below...