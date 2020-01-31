Ice Cream for Breakfast

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Is Real

Enjoy a sweet scoop, not too long after sunrise, and help out a great cause at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

What to Know

  • Saturday, Feb. 1
  • 8 a.m. to noon
  • Proceeds will be donated to DoSomething.org

An older sibling might have told you some fanciful fibs back when you were kids, like the sun sometimes travels from west to east or there's a moon behind the moon.

But one whopper that actually holds water, er, cream? Sometimes, grown-ups actually do eat ice cream for breakfast.

That is really happening on Saturday, Feb. 1 at your local Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, and the proceeds, no fibbing, are helping out a most excellent organization.

DoSomething.org, "a digital platform that powers offline action for young people interested in creating social change," is the beneficiary of the 2020 Ice Cream for Breakfast, the company's morning-fun fundraiser.

The Ohio-based company, which has few locations right here in Southern California, will donate "100% of the profits from our shop sales during the event" to DoSomething.org.

It all begins at 8 a.m., it all wraps by noon, and there's another good thing in store for an already good morning: Skillet Cinnamon Roll, a brand-new ice cream flavor, will be making its delicious debut.

Something else that says you're eating ice cream for breakfast?

A coffee roaster will be in the house, which means you can enjoy your scoop of Skillet Cinnamon Roll in a cup of coffee. And that cup? It's a Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams souvenir mug. (Yep, this is a while-supplies-last kind of thing.)

Turns out the whole "ice cream for breakfast" idea is true, especially on the first Saturday in February, which is, yes, actually the national holiday that suggests we have a scoop of ice cream for breakfast.

And, yes, of course, we understand that you can eat ice cream whenever you like, even at breakfast, in your own home.

But enjoying it out at an ice cream shop? Just an hour or so after sunrise? All while helping out an organization that, well, helps out?

We'll raise a spoonful of Skillet Cinnamon Roll to that.

