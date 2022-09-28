Iconic Characters Rule UNIVRS, a New Universal CityWalk Shop

What to Know UNIVRS at Universal CityWalk

The character-driven retail destination opened on Sept. 28, 2022

Find T-shirts, collectibles, toys, hoodies, and more wearables featuring the Universal Monsters, Felix the Cat, and other enduring favorites

Pop culture icons, those famous and fanciful figures that helm our favorite films, TV shows, books, and theme parks?

They have a way of popping by to populate our daydreams, our conversations, our social feeds, and, on occasion, what we pull over our heads in the morning.

But finding a zazzy and eye-catching t-shirt or hoodie with a character that's captured your heart at a place that first helped bring that character to the world is a rarer thing, a pursuit that will likely send you on the sort of chase seen at the end of "E.T. the Extraterrestrial" or a horror film helmed by a Universal Monster.

That particularly cheerful chase can come to a satisfying conclusion at Universal CityWalk, which is now home to UNIVRS, the brand-new character-driven retail destination that debuted on Sept. 28, 2022.

We mentioned E.T. and the Universal Monsters because both the adorable galaxy-roamer and vintage 'n vicious superstars are represented in the store, as are the Minions, shout-outs (or "rrawr-outs," perhaps) to "Jurassic Park," and more.

As for the iconic extraterrestrial?

He's also featured on a large mural at UNIVRS, courtesy of artist Jason Keam, and if you're thinking you may want to "phone home" about this artwork, or at least share some selfies, you're a true "E.T" aficionado.

Whatever you choose to browse and buy at the shop, whether you're a collectibles fan, a tote maven, or just love whimsical wearables, consider this: When you are inside UNIVRS, you are a short distance away from the very studio where many of these characters first came to cinematic life.

Adding a touch of cinematic flair to the UNIVRS merch?

Universal partnered with artists Marylou Faure and SAMBYPEN respectively, creating several pieces of stylish streetwear including bucket hats, crop tops, and more.

New styles and limited-time items will show up every few months at the store, just to keep things extra-fresh on the front of your favorite movie, TV, and pop culture characters.

"Universal UNIVRS celebrates casual and super fans who are looking for elevated, character-inspired merchandise that's influenced by popular fashion trends seen around the world," said Vince Klaseus, president of Universal Products & Experiences.

"With new, limited-edition collections released every few months — and only available at Universal CityWalk — shoppers will continue to be surprised by new styles and the store's fresh take on apparel, accessories and collectibles."

UNIVRS is open seven days a week at the entertainment destination, which sits next to Universal Studios Hollywood.

