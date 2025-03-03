Dine-in and enjoy free short stack during IHOP's ‘National Pancake Day'

What to Know National Pancake Day

Participating IHOP Restaurants

Tuesday, March 4 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes for dine-in customers (note that this deal is dine-in only)

The restaurant chain is raising money for Feeding America as part of its Month of Giving; customers are invited to make a donation at an IHOP or online at Feeding America

Some pancake-ists — those would be the pancake-obsessed people among us, which is probably just about everyone you know to some degree — go for a syrup first, then butter approach.

As for other Pancakies, which is a nickname that flapjack fans should perhaps more heartily embrace? It's butter first, all the way, and then just a drizzle of syrup or big blot of jam.

And then there are those batter buffs who take their pancakes neat, though surely these pancake lovers are not as plentiful as those who adore their classic toppings.

However you pancake, be prepared to pancake it up for free March 4: That's National Pancake Day at IHOP, which will again be serving free short buttermilk stacks to dine-in customers for 13 lucky hours.

The whole syrupy shebang begins at 7 in the morning and concludes at 8 at night. And yes: This is very much a "participating IHOP kind of thing," so do check in with your neighborhood eatery if you want to make sure.

Also something to consider before reaching for the butter dish and syrup pitcher on the first Tuesday in March?

The company is raising money for Feeding America with this always popular promotion, so do leave a donation if you like when you settle your check or head to the Feeding America site to learn more and donate there.

It's the 20th anniversary of this oh-so-loved pancake occasion, which means that countless golden discs have been slathered in butter and syrup over the years, all to give Pancakies a filling meal on a winter's day and a way to support an organization that does so much good for so many.

Something else sweet as syrup? IHOP went for a world record on March 1 at Santa Monica Pier, attempting to serve the most pancakes over 8 hours. The result? Check out the cheerful news and video now.