IKEA Shares Famous Meatball Recipe — Here’s How to Make Them at Home

Running out of recipes to make in quarantine? Here's a new one to try -- IKEA's famous Swedish meatballs.

The Swedish furniture company released the recipe Monday as its stores remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, depriving fans from a stop in the cafeteria for a cinnamon roll or its famous meatballs.

"We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we've released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen," Lorena Lourido, country food manager at IKEA, said in a press release.

"Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone's lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable. Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!"

They are the latest in a trend of theme parks, hotels, fast food franchises and even celebrity chefs revealing their secret recipes.

Pictures of the dalgona coffee have been sprouting up across Instagram, as people look for ways to occupy their time during social distancing. Here's how to make the South Korean recipe.

Here's the secret recipe:

Ingredients:

Meatballs

500 grams of beef

250 grams of pork

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic

100 grams of breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper

Cream Sauce

Dash of oil

40 grams of butter

40 grams of flour

150ml of vegetable stock

150ml of beef stock

150ml of thick double cream

2 teaspoons of soy sauce

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

Instructions:

Meatballs

Combine ground beef and pork and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking).

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven, 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and cook for a further 30 minutes.

Cream Sauce

Melt the butter in a frying pan. Whisk in the plain flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously for 2 minutes.

Add the vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the thick double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard.

Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir.

When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes -- either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes.