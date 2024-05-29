Follow an immersive dance show as it roams the vintage mansions of Heritage Square

What to Know "Soliloquy," a site-specific immersive dance performance from Blue13 Dance Company

May 31-June 2, 2024

$10 and up; other ticketing tiers, including VIP options, are available

Dropping into a dance performance traditionally means quietly taking your seat, putting your sweater on your lap, and stowing any snack you brought in your bag or pocket. Stillness is key, a sign of respect, and rapt attention, as the artists take the stage.

But when the stage encompasses several Victorian buildings, and the outdoor park that lies just beyond the structures' ornate doors, the role of the viewer changes considerably: Suddenly the spectacle has become deeply immersive, inviting audience members to go to where they are drawn to, dropping in on various powerful vignettes in whatever order tempts them.

Such a participatory performance will leap around a location that has quite obviously seen countless stories over the decades and even centuries: Heritage Square Museum.

Blue13 Dance Company is the talented troupe behind "Soliloquy," an on-the-move meditation that deftly dips into a host of timely topics, including "the intersection of technology, disruption, inclusion, and diaspora."

The sudden states of solitude experienced by many during the pandemic, and the widely felt loneliness that followed, weave through the stories. Dance pieces will take place in the vintage homes' public-facing areas, such as the living rooms and dining rooms, lending the inventive adventure further intimacy.

The show, which is directed by Achinta S. McDaniel, the Artistic Director for Blue13, ponders "how is the curated self in constant negotiation with reality? How does isolating behind a screen deepen our loneliness while simulating connection?"

"This piece relies on the participation of the audience, and one of the goals is to enliven conversation and connection between the strangers who attend," shares the company.

Even the handsome Heritage Square chapel will serve as a picturesque place for dancers to explore these poignant themes.

This isn't the first time that the acclaimed company has called upon the cinematic spaces of the Arroyo Parkway-close destination; Blue13 performed "Shaadi" ("wedding" in Hindi) at the history-rich spot in 2021.

The well-received show connected with those in attendance, delivering the emotional resonance of live performance during a time when many cultural treasures remained temporarily closed.

"Soliloquy" shines on May 31, June 1, and June 2; tickets begin at $10. There are a few ticketing options, including a $50 ticket that includes appetizers.