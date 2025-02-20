A dozen eateries will take tasty part in the first-ever ‘Long Beach Taco Week'

What to Know Long Beach Taco Week

April 20-27, 2025

A dozen restaurants are joining the savory celebration

Look for tacos and combinations priced at $5, $10, and $15

Cities that put a savory spotlight on an iconic and oh-so-locally-loved dish — hello, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week — is something that Southern Californians do truly love and adore.

Foodies relish a full-on Restaurant Week, of course, with all of its complexity and cuisine choices, but celebrating a singular, stand-out dish and a place that perfects it is something that's pretty dang divine, too.

Of course, cheeseburgers are loved far beyond Pasadena's borders, and just about everyone you meet, anywhere you go, is a devoted taco enthusiast.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Still, there are those municipalities that pretty much rule the school when it comes to the art of taco-makery, and California is luckily home to several of these palate-pleasing places.

Places like Long Beach, which is inarguably a wonderland of warm tortilla goodness, cotija-topped tastiness, and salsa-fied splendor. So it's no surprise that taquerias around LBC will be joining together for the first-ever Long Beach Taco Week, a culinary, deal-filled happening rolling out in late April.

In fact, the start date is easy to remember: It's Easter Sunday. The savings and snacking begins Sunday, April 20 and wraps up Sunday, April 27.

A dozen restaurants, food trucks, caterers, and other taco-making favorites will offer tacos and combinations priced at $5, $10, and $15. The Latina-owned Dream Agency is helming the delicious event, with Long Beach Food & Beverage playing a supportive role.

"Long Beach Taco Week is more than an eight-day event featuring dozens of restaurants and food businesses," stated Leysla Rubino, co-organizer of the event and owner of Dream Agency.

"It's an opportunity to showcase the many taco interpretations that the city has to offer, whether it's Latino, Cambodian, Korean, Indian, or any other ethnicity that has embraced this beloved dish."

Adding to the community spirit of this taco-bration, which is like a celebration that's made even better by the presence of tacos? It's the Golden Taco Award, an accolade that will be presented to one participant after diners choose their favorites.

On the yummy roster already, a full two months before the week launches? Chile Verde, Taco Shore, Black Pork, Komo's Cocina, Jimmy E's Bar & Grill, La Chancla Mexican Grill, Chinitos Tacos, Cafe Sevilla, Kalaveras, Zi's Kitchen Mexican Grill, Crack, and Los Compadres.

Keep taco-flavored tabs on this site, where new restaurants may be popping up in the weeks to come.