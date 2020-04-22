‘Independently Explore’ the Winchester on a New 360 Tour

By Alysia Gray Painter

The chance to poke around the many hallways and oodles of rooms at San Jose's most spirited structure? It seems like an opportunity made for a young adult adventure novel, the sort of story that finds a group of flashlight-wielding kids alone on a moonless night.

But there is a way to peek around Sarah Winchester's nook-packed abode on your own, thanks to a brand-new Winchester Mystery House Immersive 360 Tour. The tour, which debuted on April 22, 2020, is giving people the chance to see deeper inside the legendary destination while they remain #SaferatHome.

You can, in fact, "(i)ndependently explore the secrets of the estate," thanks to the thorough experience. Matterport 3D Tours of Los Angeles created the fresh way to connect with the colossal casa.

The price? It's $8.99, which helps the support the attraction during this time of closure. And here's something cool: Purchase the 360 Tour now and nab a complimentary pass when the house reopens.

The "...virtual experience allows guests to independently roam each level of the mansion, from the basement to the rarely seen fourth floor, while exploring many rooms previously inaccessible on standard Estate tours."
“Sarah Winchester was ahead of her time in many ways. She was a woman of independence, drive, and courage, and the mansion she built is world-renowned for its many design curiosities and innovations,” said Walter Magnuson, Winchester Mystery House General Manager.
“Today, we are striving to follow in her footsteps by offering an innovative way for guests to explore the mansion unlike ever before. We are asking the community to help us maintain this important historical landmark until we can once again welcome guests in person.”
Eager to see, through your screen, those famous doorways to nowhere and stairs that lead into ceilings? The Winchester House Immersive 360 Tour is available now, for $8.99. And if you're eager to see or revisit the video tour released in March, that is still available for rent or purchase as well; find details here.
Missing the mysterious San Jose spot? You can visit, virtually, now.

San Jose

