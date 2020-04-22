‘Independently Explore’ the Winchester on a New 360 Tour

The chance to poke around the many hallways and oodles of rooms at San Jose's most spirited structure? It seems like an opportunity made for a young adult adventure novel, the sort of story that finds a group of flashlight-wielding kids alone on a moonless night.

But there is a way to peek around Sarah Winchester's nook-packed abode on your own, thanks to a brand-new Winchester Mystery House Immersive 360 Tour. The tour, which debuted on April 22, 2020, is giving people the chance to see deeper inside the legendary destination while they remain #SaferatHome.

You can, in fact, "(i)ndependently explore the secrets of the estate," thanks to the thorough experience. Matterport 3D Tours of Los Angeles created the fresh way to connect with the colossal casa.

The price? It's $8.99, which helps the support the attraction during this time of closure. And here's something cool: Purchase the 360 Tour now and nab a complimentary pass when the house reopens.