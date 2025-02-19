Indie artists and great deals shine at ‘The Other Art Fair'

What to Know The Other Art Fair LA, presented by Saatchi Art

2800 Casitas Avenue in Los Angeles

Feb. 20-23, 2025

The independent-minded art fair will open at a new Atwater Village location in 2025; it's also celebrating its inaugural year as part of the LA Art Fair line-up

Entry starts at $17.02

Every kiss of paint touched to a canvas, every pixel in a photograph, and every pinch of clay adorning a still-wet sculpture contains, within it, an atom of independence.

For that is the nature of art: Forging new roads into realms not yet or rarely visited.

Still, there are some art events that hew closer to that spirit of innovation, creation, and excitement-ation, the fairs and festivals that celebrate up-and-coming and making-their-own-magic artists.

The Other Art Fair LA is a panache-delivering player on this fantastical field.

The multi-day art extravaganza has long championed those thinkers and makers from the indie-ier side of the creative world, all while giving fans who'd like to go home with a treasure without paying a bundle the thrilling chance to do so.

The fair is a wintertime tradition in art-obsessed Southern California, and it will be back, over the final weekend in February, to pay homage to a kicky cavalcade of iconoclastic and inventive people.

The Other Art Fair is celebrating indie creativity from Feb. 19-23 in Atwater Village.

It's landing in Atwater Village for the first time, do note, and the dates? Circle Feb. 20-23 on your creative calendar, then purchase your ticket at this site.

"Creating opportunities for emerging and independent artists to make a living from their work is at the heart of what we do, and so I'm thrilled that, for the first time, we're hosting the Fair during Art Week to highlight the role an incubator fair like ours plays in the larger art world ecosystem and to offer a chance for artists without gallery representation to participate in the week's festivities," shared Nicole Garton, Global Fair Director for the event.

Over 140 vendors will participate, giving prospective buyers "a chance to tap tomorrow's top talent today, while it's relatively affordable," said Ms. Garton.

Peruse paintings, drawings, photos, and more at over 140 vendors.

All sorts of media will glimmer and shine during the fair's four-day run, including "large-scale sculptures, mural works, participatory installations," as well as a host of paintings, photographs, and more.

Acclaimed Los Angeles muralist Judy Baca will unveil a new colossal new piece "as part of her ongoing collaborative project, 'The Great Wall of Los Angeles,'" while artist Anna Marie Tendler's velvety-vivacious "House of Self" photobooth will make an ethereal appearance.

For all of the uplifting, idea-expanding, artist-supporting stellarness set to sparkle in Atwater Village, pop by this site now.