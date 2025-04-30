Inflatable Season buoyantly bounces into Newport Dunes

A whole bunch of oversized inflatables — over 20, wowza — will fill the Inflatable Aquatic Park.

What to Know Inflatable Aquatic Park

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina

1131 Back Bay Drive in Newport Beach

Opens Memorial Day Weekend 2025; the limited-time attraction will be open on select dates through the summer season

The on-the-water destination features over 20 oversized inflatables, including giant slides

The resort will have events throughout Memorial Day Weekend, including concerts, movies, and more

These June-Gloomy days of late April — some locals might even call them "Graypril" if they're feeling especially whimsical — tell a Southern California one extremely true thing: Summer is on fast and foggy approach.

Of course, the moody marine layer we experience in springtime doesn't hang around all summer, but something that will have summertime staying power?

A certain playful pop-up attraction that returns to Newport Dunes each May.

It's the Inflatable Aquatic Park, an out-in-the-water realm of bouncers, huge slides, and other buoyantly slip-and-splash structures.

The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina attraction, a seasonal offering, opens Memorial Day Weekend in 2025 with a big on-short festivity.

It's a bustling three-day event at the Newport Beach resort, one that features live music, movies next to the water, food trucks, and a bevy of diversions for youngsters and grown-ups alike.

"For over 60 years, Newport Dunes has been the go-to Memorial Day Weekend destination for families seeking fun, relaxation, and memorable outdoor experiences," said Phil Ravenna, General Manager of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.

"This year's Summer Kickoff promises fun all weekend long with water sports for every age, classic beachfront recreation, and free live entertainment."

Speaking of water sports and on-the-waves recreation, there are plenty of choices to ponder: Pedal boats, kayaks (double and single), and other crafts that will get you out onto the H2O are on the resort line-up.

Newport Dunes is the place, by the by, with all of those lit-up Christmas trees, the ones out in the water, each holiday season.

But that is months away so, you bet: It's Inflatables Season at the splashy and scenic spot, a stretch that will keep swimsuit-rocking fun-seekers busy over several summer weeks.