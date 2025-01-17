Instacart customers have had it with male shoppers: ‘Substituted my ground beef for a watermelon'

Clean up on aisle five! A gender-based debate has erupted in the grocery store.

On TikTok, people have been sharing their unsatisfactory experiences with male Instacart or DoorDash shoppers.

Samantha Riccardi, an aesthetician and TikToker with more than 515,000 followers, recently posted about one of these infamous experiences — and the video went viral.

"I am so mad. If you are not the CEO of DoorDash or Instacart, keep scrolling. This is not for you,” Riccardi says in her Jan. 5 video. “I am begging you to make an update on your app where I can request a female shopper.”

Riccardi explains that she just received a DoorDash order for five items and only one of them was correct. Her male shopper substituted her requested items for bafflingly close-but-not-quite-right ones, like garlic butter for butter spread, which she already had in her fridge.

“I’m gonna need that update to where I can request a female because this is f---ing annoying,” Riccardi continues, adding that she reluctantly complained since her order was 80% wrong. “So I got a full refund. F--- you, ‘Ronald Top Shopper’ my ass.”

“I figured, what could go wrong?” Riccardi tells TODAY.com about placing what she says was her second grocery order ever. “I was incorrect, apparently.”

Her video garnered over 3 million views and thousands of comments, and Riccardi says she has a theory about why this video resonated so much with people.

“I could say, whether they’re my friend or not, that straight men do not pay attention to detail,” she says.

“I would say that they are shopping how they would shop for themselves, to be honest,” she continues. “We know that it’s a huge difference. But to them, they’re probably just making ground beef and rice five times a week, so who cares?

“POV: you got a straight male instashopper,” reads the caption of a Jan. 13 TikTok by Chris Burns, where he suggests very far-off substitutions to comedic effect, which garnered nearly 2 million views.

“From now on when I order Instacart, if I see the shopper is a boy, I’m immediately cancelling the order,” Jamila Bell says in a TikTok from back in March 2022, with over 900,000 views. “It’s like my little brother is shopping, you know what I’m saying? Just didn’t even think!”

The comments on these types of TikToks indicate that this experience is common:

Instacart did not respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

A DoorDash representitive says, however, that grocery order experiences like the one Riccardi had are extremely rare.

“In nearly all instances, customers receive what they order — less than 1% of grocery orders are reported with missing, incorrect, or defective items,” the rep tells TODAY.com. “We’re always working to improve so that every customer gets exactly what they ordered, every single time, and we value feedback to help us enhance the experience.”

DoorDash also reached out to Riccardi to offer her credits and redeliver the items she ordered.

Instacart mandates that all its shoppers complete an online training program, which covers use of the app and how to shop for customers, before they can start. Some folks online say it doesn’t seem to be enough.

But there are some male grocery shoppers trying to fight against this stereotype.

@kobejo Male Instacart shoppers often face a unique stigma, as grocery shopping is still sometimes stereotypically viewed as a “female task” in certain cultures. This can lead to subtle biases from both customers and even other shoppers who may assume that men are less competent at selecting groceries or navigating the nuances of the shopping experience. Some male shoppers might feel judged or experience awkward interactions, particularly when shopping for personal care items or household goods traditionally associated with women. However, despite these outdated stereotypes, male Instacart shoppers, like any other, are just as capable of providing efficient and high-quality service, challenging preconceived notions one order at a time. #kobejodeliveries #instacart #maleinstacartshoppers #drinkinmycart #instacartdelivery #doordashdriver #instacartstorytime #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Kobe Jo

“I’m a male Instacart shopper and I’m changing the stigma,” Kobe Jo says in an October 2024 TikTok where he shops for the exact items his customer ordered. “Would you be mad if you got me as an Instacart shopper? Be honest.”

