Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms

What to Know Tanaka Farms at 5380 3/4 University Drive in Irvine

Nov. 25 through Dec. 30

Timed entry; $20-$30, depending on time; all tickets include a wagon ride; $10 parking pass (required)

"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near.

We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.

And when it comes to uplifting nighttime experiences, the sort of illuminated outings that fill us with the shiny sense of seasonal splendor? Well, we want loads of glowful goodness from those holiday happenings, too.

Hikari — A Festival of Lights has become a must-do for many of Southern California's families in recent years, for many reasons. One of the main draws is, of course, you get to visit the venerable Irvine farm after sunset, an unusual and beautiful opportunity to see the agricultural destination by starlight.

And, of course, by lots of different lights, the blues and greens and oranges that twinkle from a dazzling roster of creative displays.

Wagon rides through "The Land of a Thousand Lanterns" are included with your ticket, but you'll want to secure your $10 parking pass in advance (actually, you should book your admission ahead of time, too, as this is a popular event).

While the lights are a sparkly centerpiece, the Festival Grounds, which is where the experience concludes, will be a merry main point for visitors. Some of the barnyard critters will be there, a cheerful sight, while cocoa and other goodies will for sale.

Look also for crafts, games, and chances to meet Santa, too. And spots to take a fast and festive family snapshot? Those will be located around the lively area, too.

Tanaka Grill will also be open during the event, if all of the fresh air has stoked your appetite.

Do note that there are a few closed dates, including Christmas Day, before purchasing your ticket and parking pass.