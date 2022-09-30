Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest

What to Know Irvine Regional Park's 125th Anniversary Celebration; free entry, $5 parking

Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live music, crafts, giveaways, nature programs, more

Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine.

Now the Orange destination, which is known for plentiful recreational opportunities, its famous zoo, the Irvine Park Railroad, and numerous other features, is celebrating its quasquicentennial.

How best, though, to mark a milestone like a 125th anniversary that can pay proper tribute to all of the excellent activities that Orange County families regularly delight in around the 495-acre park?

With a big bash, one that will offer a kaleidoscope of effervescent offerings, including live music (featuring Flashback Heart Attack and Analog Jukebox), chances to make crafts, historical presentations, and interpretative programs, too.

Dance performances, Shakespearean entertainment, and other cool cultural happenings will be afoot, too, at the Saturday, Oct. 1 festivity.

"The whole community is invited to celebrate Irvine Regional Park's 125th anniversary, one of Orange County's premier natural spaces for family recreation and educational opportunities," said Vice Chairman Donald P. Wagner, Orange County Board of Supervisors.

"The anniversary presents the perfect opportunity to enjoy planned activities for the whole family, including entertaining performances that share the park's history and traditions."

Entry is free to the daytime celebration, but do keep in mind that parking is $5.

And toot-toot-ing at the park as October begins? It's the Irvine Railroad Park's pumpkin patch, one of the season staples of the area. Be sure to stop by and take an autumn-inspirational look as the pumpkin-iest month of the year begins.

Happy 125th anniversary to one of Orange County's most vast and vibrant spaces, a place full of furry fabulousness, train-cool adventures, and countless opportunities for locals to connect with the wonders of the wilderness in a beautiful setting.