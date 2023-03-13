Irv's Burgers Is Now Sizzling on La Brea Avenue, Its Second Savory Location

What to Know Irv's Burgers at 1000 S. La Brea Avenue (the former Pop's Burgers)

The original Irv's, a West Hollywood mainstay since 1946, shuttered in 2018 but reopened in 2022

Irv's Double, the Bday Cookie Shake, and the Wedge Salad are menu staples

Now that we're in the sparkling realm of LongerDaysVille — we've just sprung forward, making our evenings so much brighter — pleasant thoughts of road trips, easy adventures, and classic cuisine seem to spring more easily to mind.

Of course, you don't need to head out onto the open highway, or even out of town, to find the taste of Route 66, which many fans might put firmly in the column that covers burgers, milkshakes, and onion rings.

You only need to locate those eateries that are synonymous with Route 66 in Los Angeles, the tried-and-true burgeries that are still creating tuna melts, fries, and sweet treats in a friendly fashion.

Few spots have proven to be as friendly, or as fry-tastic, as Irv's Burgers.

Long a mainstay of Route 66, the West Hollywood stand shuttered in 2018, prompting those fans who missed the hearty vittles, and owner Sonia Hong's upbeat illustrations, to long for its return.

And return in 2022, Irv's delightfuly did, bringing back its iconic burgers, dreamy shakes, and the popular paper plate drawings to the loyal supporters eager to again enjoy the classic, well-made fare.

Now there's a sequel to this happy story, and it arrives in the flavorful form of a second Irv's Burgers.

Located at La Brea Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, this newest version of the longtime go-to just made its official debut in early March 2023.

Pop's Burgers, a meaty midcentury favorite, once called this location home, further securing the burger continuum for this storied space.

Count on Irv's Double to play a prominent role on the new location's menu, and tangy tuna, too (yep, it is still served on a sesame bun).

BLTs are another choice you might have found at a roadside gem decades ago, and hot fries that are good and cheesy.

The second Irv's isn't located on old Route 66, but it is near the Miracle Mile, another vintage thoroughfare with plenty of car-related history.

Call it an ideal location for a burger stand for people on the go, whether they're cruising down the Mother Road or they're rolling close to the Miracle Mile, two streets that have famously paired appetizing eats with adventuring by automobile.