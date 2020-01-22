It’s a First: Pups to Woof at South Coast Botanic Garden

What to Know Saturday, Jan. 25

Membership or garden admission required; dogs are "$1.00 per paw"

Treats, food, a photo booth, vendors, more

How many firsts has your Fido enjoyed?

He may have recently munched his first turkey-flavored treat ever, or called upon his first canine-themed fundraiser, or trotted through a dog park, a new and thrilling experience in his world.

But there's another first ahead, and it is a first for dog people, a well-known garden, and the pups who will happily roam it on Jan. 25: A pooch-focused festivity at South Coast Botanic Garden on the Palos Verde Peninsula.

"For the first time ever, fur babies are welcome at the Garden on this special day," is the woofable word on DOGS' DAY, an event that will involve "treats, photo booths, and dress up."

Humans and their hounds are also invited to trek "the Garden's 87 miles of trails," all before taking a break for some vittles, a brew, and some sun-splashed relaxation. (Though, of course, you can trek the trails at any point in the daylong to-do.)

Vendors will be on-site, too, including Diana Lundin Pet Photography (she's the artist behind all of those super-cool noir pictures) and Furkids Boutique (prepare to accessorize in an adorable fashion).

Getting that ticket ahead of time? As advisable as heading out on a walk with some spare clean-up baggies in your pocket. Buying a ticket for your pup? The price is "$1.00 per paw."